Kellogg's® And Minecraft Collaborate To Build A Breakfast That Gamers And Non-Gamers Alike Will Dig

The new, limited-edition cereal features cinnamon-flavored bites and green squares of "Creeper Bit" marshmallows that evoke Minecraft's famously pixelated block look, so each delectable spoonful brings the dynamic world of Minecraft to life. Every box of Kellogg's Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal includes a code that unlocks one of 10 unique in-game clothing items, typically only available by purchase, allowing the Minecraft community to customize their characters head-to-toe with capes, jackets and more. 1

"As a popular video game, Minecraft has inspired exploration and creativity for millions of players worldwide," said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "With Kellogg's Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal, game fanatics and families alike can build their own delicious breakfast and gaming adventure."

"Minecraft players seek to experience the imaginative, adventurous spirit offered within the game," said Kayleen Walters, general manager of licensing and partnerships at Mojang Studios. "Partnering with Kellogg's is the perfect opportunity for our community to extend the vibrant creativity of the game they already eat up — and it gives them a literal taste of Minecraft in real life."

Kellogg's Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal is available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8-ounce box and $5.69 for a 12.7-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and Minecraft on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Abbreviated Terms and Conditions

Abbreviated Terms and Conditions. Begins 8/1/20 and ends 8/31/21. Open to legal residents of U.S. & D.C., 16+. *Subject to complete terms and conditions at aka.ms/Minecraft-cereal; includes full list of participating products. In-game items may vary and require internet connection and a version of Minecraft with Character Creator. Not valid on Minecraft: Java Edition or Minecraft: Education Edition. Limit 1 of each in-game item per account, 10 in-game items total. Codes must be redeemed by 8/31/21 at aka.ms/Minecraft-cereal. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

®, ™, © 2020 Kellogg NA Co.

1 In-game items require an internet connection and a version of Minecraft with Character Creator. Not valid on Minecraft: Java or Minecraft: Education Edition. Limit 1 of each in-game item per account.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.KelloggCompany.com

