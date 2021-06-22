Kellogg's® Away From Home announces three-year Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms® partnership with Sodexo to meet increasing consumer demand for 'just-like-meat' plant-based proteins

ELMHURST, Ill., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's Away From Home is expanding their existing partnership with Sodexo to deliver a plant-based, meat-like experience with the new Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms® Burger Patties at more than 3,000 locations. Sodexo, the world's leading provider of catering, hospitality and food retail services, already serves the Spicy Black Bean Burger by MorningStar Farms®. The company is excited to meet the increasing demand for both plant-based and meat-like options.

Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms® is a new line of next-generation plant-based protein that looks, cooks and tastes just like meat. Incogmeato Burger Patties offer 19 grams of 100 percent plant-based protein and sizzle, sear and taste just like beef. The patties are a good source of iron and an excellent source of fiber, B12 and protein.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Kellogg's Away From Home to offer our meat-loving customers a plant-based protein, who want to make more sustainable and plant-based choices without sacrificing what they love about meat," said Rob Morasco, Senior Director of Culinary Development at Sodexo. "More people are exploring plant-based food options and we've seen a growing demand in our industry. Sodexo is committed to a deep understanding of foodservice trends, which allows us to satisfy more of our guests with options that meet consumer demand in an ever-evolving environment. Plant-based meat alternatives also support Sodexo's carbon reduction goal to reduce operational and supply chain carbon emissions by 34% by 2025, a commitment of our Better Tomorrow 2025 plan."

While two-thirds of Gen Z and more than half of Millennials say they're interested in plant-based protein1, one size does not fit all. Sixty percent of those surveyed prefer plant-based proteins, like the MorningStar Farms® Spicy Black Bean Burger, while the remaining 40 percent actually prefer a 'just-like-meat' experience2. Sodexo's choice to add the Incogmeato Burger Patties to its menu satisfies the latter by delivering a meat-like experience that guests can feel good about.

"Our Incogmeato lineup is a delicious plant-based solution for Sodexo's guests who are craving a truly meat-like experience," said Zach Ramos, General Manager, Kellogg's Away From Home. "We are proud to offer our operator partners go-to plant-based options that give their guests what they're craving - especially as consumer demand for just-like-meat products continues to grow."

Sodexo is launching its Incogmeato™ offering now, beginning with the healthcare sector. For more information on how Kellogg strives to help its customers remain ahead of the crave, please visit www.KelloggsAwayFromHome.com. For more information on Incogmeato™ and MorningStar Farms®, please visit https://www.kelloggsawayfromhome.com/en_US/brands/Incogmeato.html.

Sources:

1 CPP IFMA Datassential 2020

2 Plant-Based Protein A&U Study, Datassential, May 2019

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

