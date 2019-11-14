Kellogg's® Brings Magic To The Table With Disney's "Frozen 2" Cereal, Eggo, Snacks And In-Pack Giveaways

With the new Disney's "Frozen 2" Kellogg's® cereal , fans can bring magic to breakfast with sweet O's and fun, multicolored leaves and Olaf marshmallows. "Frozen 2" enthusiasts can also find Anna, Elsa and Olaf featured in the snack and frozen foods aisle with Disney's "Frozen 2" Eggo® Waffles, Cheez-It® Crackers and Keebler® Graham Snacks.

For even more "Frozen 2" fun, specially marked Kellogg's cereal will include one free temporary tattoo of a favorite "Frozen" character — fans can collect all four! Plus, when parents purchase three specially marked boxes of the movie snack cash packages, they'll receive a $6 movie-snack cash reward to redeem in theaters.

"This collaboration enables families to bring home the enchantment of 'Frozen 2' with some of their favorite, classic Kellogg's snacks and breakfast items," said Zion Doran, senior director of promotions at Kellogg Company. "Kellogg's is offering delightful ways for families to celebrate the new sequel: from our new 'Frozen 2' Kellogg's cereal, to collectable temporary tattoos featuring beloved characters and so much more."

To bring the magic of the all-new epic journey home, stop by a local grocery store to pick up the special-edition Disney's "Frozen 2" Kellogg's products, now while supplies last. For more information, visit KFR.com/DisneyFrozen2Tattoo or KFR.com/Disney Frozen2 for the movie snack cash offer. Check out Disney's "Frozen 2" in theatres everywhere Nov. 22, 2019.

About "Frozen 2"

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

About Kellogg's "Frozen 2" Collaboration

Kellogg's® is teaming up with Disney's "Frozen 2" to bring magic to breakfast with an exclusive in-pack giveaway. For a limited time, select Kellogg's cereals will include free temporary tattoos featuring beloved characters from the much-anticipated sequel. Collect all four tattoos starting in October 2019.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

