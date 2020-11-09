Kellogg's® Crackers And Award-Winning Actress And Singer Kristin Chenoweth Spread Holiday Cheer With 'Do It Yuleself' Recipes

This year, Kellogg's Crackers is offering fans curated DIY meat and cheese platter recipes, so that you can create something simple and scrumptious right at home. Available virtually just in time for the holidays, each of the five platter recipes are simple to assemble and designed for every holiday mood— from a festive night indoors to an afternoon spent at a virtual Friendsgiving. No need for a fancy chef – you can 'Do it Yuleself'.

"Holiday gatherings will be different for everyone this year, but one thing will probably still be the same; we will all be looking for something easy, festive and delicious to snack on. With an emphasis on the easy," said Zach Wyer, Director of Brand Marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "Our Club, Town House, Toasteds and Carr's brands offer a breadth of delicious crackers from the thin, crispy and dippable to the buttery melt-in-your mouth. So, even if your celebration is small, virtual, or solo, you can pull together a meat, cheese and cracker platter that's delicious and stress free this holiday season."

Kellogg's Crackers is enlisting the queen of merry holiday cheer, Kristin Chenoweth, to help inspire you by sharing how she easily pulls together homemade meat and cheese platters, packed with flavor, personality and even a little spice. She's showing off how Kellogg's Crackers and its simple, delicious platters can bring holiday meals to a whole new octave, no culinary expertise required.

"When it comes to holiday entertaining, I prefer to spend less time in the kitchen making a mess and more time singing and laughing with the people who bring me joy," said Kristin Chenoweth. "Which is why I turn to Kellogg's Crackers to help me build simple and delicious spreads that look absolutely gorgeous but require very little effort to put together. It truly is my greatest holiday hack and I'm so excited to share some of my favorite ideas with fans this season. Trust me. If I can do it, anyone can!"

Beginning November 9, check out Kristin Chenoweth on Instagram (@kchenoweth) and Twitter (@KChenoweth) to learn about her favorite festive hands-off recipes inspired by Kellogg's Crackers. To find all of the recipes that Kellogg's Crackers perfectly complement, visit kelloggsfamilyrewards.com throughout the holiday season. Kellogg's Club, Town House, Toasteds and Carr's Crackers are available now at retailers nationwide.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Kristin Chenoweth

Emmy® and Tony® Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy® Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony® Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy® Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List. Her latest album "For The Girls," features guest artists including Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire. She can currently be seen starring in the feature films "The Witches" on HBO Max, as well as "Holidate" on Netflix. Upcoming, she will be hosting a new Food Network competition series entitled "Candy Land," which will premiere on November 15th.

