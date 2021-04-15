Kellogg's® First-Ever Dipped Cereal Flakes Make Their Delicious Debut With New Kellogg's® Special K® Dipped Chocolatey Almond

Every bowl of Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond contains a delicious, multi-textured mix of ingredients like multigrain flakes dipped in a chocolatey shell, cocoa-dusted flakes and real sliced almonds. The perfect addition to your morning routine or evening snack time, Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond is a flavor-packed cereal sure to satisfy the whole family.

"At Kellogg's® Special K®, we help cereal lovers do what's delicious by providing them with a diverse range of flavorful and innovative products," said Cindy Huntington, Brand Director at Kellogg Company. "If you're craving a deliciously unique, chocolatey experience, our dipped cereal is the perfect bowlful, easily enjoyed during breakfast or any time of day."

Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond joins the full range of Special K flavors, packing the same leading ingredient — whole grain — as many of its fruit-flavored counterparts. Plus, this tasty new cereal features additional ingredients that make for a good source of fiber and other nutrients like Vitamins A, C and E as Antioxidants.

For those looking to add Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond to their pantry, the new cereal will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 13.1-ounce box and $4.99 for a 19.2-ounce box.

For more information on all things Special K, check out our website at SpecialK.com and follow Special K on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company