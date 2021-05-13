Kellogg's® MASHUPS™ Cereal Returns with an All-New Tasty Combo of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Apple Jacks®

Fans can only enjoy this creative cereal combination for a limited time, but there's more fab flavor ahead. While this new combo makes breakfast easy, one hard choice remains: Which two cereals should Kellogg's mash up to make the next great mix?

"We loved hearing fans' reactions to the first MASHUPS, so we knew we had to create another," said Brant Wheaton, marketing director of Kellogg U.S. ready-to-eat cereal segment. "This new combination of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Kellogg's Apple Jacks certainly won't be the last MASHUPS Cereal! We're inspired by the incredible combos our fans dream up, and we want to hear what they're craving. You never know, it might just show up on shelves."

CAST YOUR VOTE FOR THE NEXT MASHUPS CEREAL

If you fancy yourself a cereal mixologist, you're in luck! Starting today, Kellogg cereal fans can visit www.frostedflakes.com/en_US/mashups.html and vote on what tasty combination should be the next Kellogg's® MASHUPS™ Cereal. From #FrostedPops, #SnapCrackleTony or #FrostedCocoa and more, the combinations of Kellogg cereals are cerealously endless!

Kellogg's MASHUPS™ Cereal with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Apple Jacks® will be available for a limited time starting in June at retailers nationwide and online for a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce box and $5.69 for 15.6-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on Instagram and Facebook or visit frostedflakes.com.

