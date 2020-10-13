Kellogg's® Nutri-Grain® Gives Away 1 Million Bars To Teachers Across America

Teachers dig deep into their own pockets to provide well-stocked classrooms and care packages that set their students up for success. While 60% of teachers spend an average of $300 annually on snacks for their students, 1 this year Nutri-Grain is doing what it can to alleviate some of that burden with "Got Your Back" bins full of Nutri-Grain bars for teachers to provide to their students.

"Teachers have their students' backs, and now our 'Got Your Back' bins have theirs," said Sarah Reinecke, Senior Marketing Director. "With a mix of in-person, hybrid and virtual classrooms and online learning, teachers' jobs are even more challenging. A bin of Nutri-Grain bars for K-12 teachers to offer in the classroom or share in a care package is just one way we can support our educators."

While supplies last, when teachers apply for a free bin, they're eligible to receive more than 400 whole grain, real fruit Nutri-Grain bars and a special "Got Your Back" blue bin. This stockpile of snacks helps teachers support their students wherever they are this school year.

Nutri-Grain is also partnering with actor Mekhi Phifer, whose mother taught for more than 25 years at a Harlem elementary school, to celebrate and thank teachers across the country. "Teaching is certainly a bit tougher this year, but I know millions of teachers are working hard to raise the bar," said Phifer. "Nutri-Grain recognizes these new challenges and provides a great way for teachers to continue what they do best — making a difference in a kid's day, every day."

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, current K-12 teachers nationwide can sign up to receive a "Got Your Back" bin filled with Nutri-Grain bars via Kellogg's Family Rewards: KFR.com/GotYourBackBin. A limited number of bins can be claimed each day while supplies last. Each entrant will also be entered to win one of four $300 gift cards to cover the costs of any additional snacks and supplies they need.

Nutri-Grain bars are available in the snack aisle of grocery stores nationwide. For more information visit NutriGrain.com.

