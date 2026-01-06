Kellogg's Raisin Bran Makes Big Game Debut, Showcasing the Power of Fiber

The Iconic Brand Will Address America's Fiber Gap with a Legendary Celebrity Talent

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's Raisin Bran® today announced it will make its inaugural Big Game appearance. The cereal brand is leading a strategic play to tackle America's widespread fiber gap, particularly following what is statistically one of the top eating holidays of the year, according to Circana. The spot, which will air in six key markets and across streaming platforms, features a legendary talent renowned for enduring vitality and wit.

An estimated 95% of Americans do not meet the recommended daily fiber intake according to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, and Kellogg's Raisin Bran is using its Big Game debut to showcase itself as a way to close that gap, delivering 7 grams of fiber per serving.

"Kellogg's Raisin Bran has been a beloved staple of American breakfast tables since 1942, known for its whole wheat and bran flakes and sun-ripened raisins," said Doug VanDeVelde, Chief Growth Officer at WK Kellogg Co. "Today, we're leveraging that heritage to address a modern need: America's fiber gap. By pairing our cheerful mascot, Sunny, with an iconic star, we're ensuring our message about the importance of gut health breaks through at a moment when it's more relevant than ever."

The campaign created in partnership with VaynerMedia playfully calls out that all-too-real feeling that hits your gut after heavy snacking and celebrating during the Big Game—the feeling that you've been neglecting your gut health.

"The Big Game represents peak snacking and indulgent eating and while all foods can fit, it can highlight the consequences of not getting enough fiber," said Sarah Ludmer, Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer at WK Kellogg Co. "Fiber is a vital nutrient missing from most diets that helps overall digestive wellness. Our goal is to use this massive platform to educate consumers on the unique role high fiber cereals play in closing the fiber gap from grains."

The ad will run nationally across streaming (Peacock, NBC Sports app, NFL+) and in six regional markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati and Fort Smith.

