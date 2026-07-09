Kellogg's Raisin Bran® will partner with the New Jersey Fives to bring 'The Fibes' to life through fan experiences, content and tournament activations

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America fueled by passionate fans, vibrant communities, and a unique blend of competition, personality, and entertainment. It's also become a place where brands can show up in unexpected ways. That's exactly what Kellogg's Raisin Bran is doing at Major League Pickleball's 2026 Mid-Season Tournament in Grand Rapids, July 8-12. For one weekend, the league's New Jersey Fives franchise will become "The Fibes."

Photo Courtesy of VaynerMedia

The brand collaboration is part of Kellogg's Raisin Bran's ongoing fiber and "gut health" mission. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans†, 95% of Americans don't get enough fiber in their diets. With 7 grams of fiber per serving, Kellogg's Raisin Bran makes it easy and delicious to add more fiber to your day, supporting a happy gut and helping fuel feel-good moments on and off the pickleball court. As professional athletes, The Fives understand how important quality nutrition and fiber is to how they perform. The team becoming The Fibes will help shine a spotlight on the everyday importance of getting enough fiber in feeling and playing their best.

Rather than talking about fiber from the sidelines, Kellogg's Raisin Bran is bringing the conversation directly into one of the most passionate communities in sports. Throughout the tournament, The Fibes will come to life through custom jerseys, social-first content, fan experiences and on-site activations that turn a simple nutrition message into a fan-fueled cultural moment.

"We know that most Americans aren't getting enough fiber, but facts alone rarely spark conversation," said Doug VanDeVelde, Chief Growth Officer, WK Kellogg Co. "If we're going to help close America's fiber gap, we need to show up where culture is happening. Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, with a passionate community that loves to participate and have fun. Partnering with the New Jersey Fives to become The Fibes gives us a playful, unexpected way to put fiber in the spotlight and bring the conversation to fans both on and off the court."

Fans will experience The Fibes live and in-person through player integrations, interactive experiences and programming inspired by one of pickleball's most iconic locations - the kitchen. Accompanying the fan experience will be a social-first video campaign created by VaynerMedia. After all, if pickleball fans spend so much time talking about what happens in the kitchen, maybe it's time to spend a little more time talking about what happens in your gut.

"Pickleball has always been about community, personality and having fun," said Ryan Harwood, CEO of Gallery Media Group, Tamara Group and co-owner of the New Jersey Fives. "When Kellogg's Raisin Bran brought us the idea of becoming The Fibes for a weekend, it immediately felt like something our fans would embrace. It's creative, it's unexpected and it's exactly the kind of idea that makes sports partnerships memorable."

"Major League Pickleball is constantly striving to experiment with creative and fan-first ideas," said Samin Odhwani, MLP Commissioner. "This partnership between the New Jersey Fives and a well-known brand like Kellogg's Raisin Bran is a great fit for that mission and a unique activation that should appeal to our passionate fans."

The Fibes will take the court during MLP's 2026 Edward Jones Mid-Season Tournament in Grand Rapids from July 8-12, giving fans a chance to experience the takeover in person and across social media.

† Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About WK Kellogg Co®

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

About The New Jersey 5s



The New Jersey 5s are a professional pickleball team co-owned by Gary Vaynerchuk and Ryan Harwood. As the winningest team in the 2024 regular season and finishing second in the league overall, the NJ 5s are celebrated for their exceptional players, including #1 ranked Anna Leigh Waters, their infectious enthusiasm, family-dynamic, fun-loving social content, and die-hard fans.



About Major League Pickleball



Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 20 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading pro pickleball organizations under a single entity. Visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for more information.

Media contact:

Kimberly Llewellyn

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SOURCE WK Kellogg Co®