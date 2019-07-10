Kellogg's Reimagines Birthdays This Summer

Kellogg's New York City Café celebrates 3rd birthday with cereal-themed party, including new Froot Loops™ Birthday Cake flavor

News provided by

Kellogg Company

Jul 10, 2019, 09:01 ET

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereal isn't just for breakfast, as Kellogg's places it center stage this summer at birthday parties, especially when it comes to the cake. The company – known for delivering cereal favorites for more than 100 years – will celebrate the third birthday of its New York-based café on Saturday, July 13, complete with an occasion-appropriate dessert featuring the new, limited-edition Froot Loops Birthday Cake.   

Continue Reading
Cereal isn’t just for breakfast, as Kellogg’s places it center stage this summer at birthday parties, especially when it comes to the cake. The company – known for delivering cereal favorites for more than 100 years – will celebrate the third birthday of its New York-based café on Saturday, July 13, complete with an occasion-appropriate dessert featuring the new, limited-edition Froot Loops™ Birthday Cake.
Cereal isn’t just for breakfast, as Kellogg’s places it center stage this summer at birthday parties, especially when it comes to the cake. The company – known for delivering cereal favorites for more than 100 years – will celebrate the third birthday of its New York-based café on Saturday, July 13, complete with an occasion-appropriate dessert featuring the new, limited-edition Froot Loops™ Birthday Cake.
Cereal isn’t just for breakfast, as Kellogg’s places it center stage this summer at birthday parties, especially when it comes to the cake. The company – known for delivering cereal favorites for more than 100 years – will celebrate the third birthday of its New York-based café on Saturday, July 13, complete with an occasion-appropriate dessert featuring the new, limited-edition Froot Loops™ Birthday Cake.
Cereal isn’t just for breakfast, as Kellogg’s places it center stage this summer at birthday parties, especially when it comes to the cake. The company – known for delivering cereal favorites for more than 100 years – will celebrate the third birthday of its New York-based café on Saturday, July 13, complete with an occasion-appropriate dessert featuring the new, limited-edition Froot Loops™ Birthday Cake.
Cereal isn’t just for breakfast, as Kellogg’s places it center stage this summer at birthday parties, especially when it comes to the cake. The company – known for delivering cereal favorites for more than 100 years – will celebrate the third birthday of its New York-based café on Saturday, July 13, complete with an occasion-appropriate dessert featuring the new, limited-edition Froot Loops™ Birthday Cake.
Cereal isn’t just for breakfast, as Kellogg’s places it center stage this summer at birthday parties, especially when it comes to the cake. The company – known for delivering cereal favorites for more than 100 years – will celebrate the third birthday of its New York-based café on Saturday, July 13, complete with an occasion-appropriate dessert featuring the new, limited-edition Froot Loops™ Birthday Cake.

Combining a strawberry flavor with the bright colors and sprinkles of a frosted birthday cake – Froot Loops Birthday Cake is currently available at select retailers nationwide, bringing a celebratory air to every bowl.

The new cereal was the inspiration behind Kellogg's New York City Café's public celebration of its third birthday, with the first 113 guests – one for every year that Kellogg's has been making cereal – from 10 a.m.6 p.m. invited to enjoy a complimentary slice of a special "cake" made from Froot Loops Birthday Cake and Rice Krispies Treats, as well as a gift of a 3-pack of cereal.

"Kellogg's NYC Café is a place where guests can enjoy cereal in delicious and creative ways," says, Anthony Rudolf, Kellogg's NYC Café, Co-Owner. "Celebrating our third birthday with a cereal centric cake and special bowl was truly fitting for the occasion." 

The café is a must-visit destination for birthday parties throughout the year. Consumers outside of New York looking to host their own cereal-themed celebration can visit kelloggsnyc.com/pages/birthday for details.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.KelloggCompany.com

Also from this source

Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results...

Kellogg's Slings Into Action With Spider-Man™: Far From Home...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Kellogg's Reimagines Birthdays This Summer

News provided by

Kellogg Company

Jul 10, 2019, 09:01 ET