Kellogg's Reimagines Birthdays This Summer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereal isn't just for breakfast, as Kellogg's places it center stage this summer at birthday parties, especially when it comes to the cake. The company – known for delivering cereal favorites for more than 100 years – will celebrate the third birthday of its New York-based café on Saturday, July 13, complete with an occasion-appropriate dessert featuring the new, limited-edition Froot Loops™ Birthday Cake.

Combining a strawberry flavor with the bright colors and sprinkles of a frosted birthday cake – Froot Loops™ Birthday Cake is currently available at select retailers nationwide, bringing a celebratory air to every bowl.

The new cereal was the inspiration behind Kellogg's New York City Café's public celebration of its third birthday, with the first 113 guests – one for every year that Kellogg's has been making cereal – from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. invited to enjoy a complimentary slice of a special "cake" made from Froot Loops Birthday Cake and Rice Krispies Treats, as well as a gift of a 3-pack of cereal.

"Kellogg's NYC Café is a place where guests can enjoy cereal in delicious and creative ways," says, Anthony Rudolf, Kellogg's NYC Café, Co-Owner. "Celebrating our third birthday with a cereal centric cake and special bowl was truly fitting for the occasion."

The café is a must-visit destination for birthday parties throughout the year. Consumers outside of New York looking to host their own cereal-themed celebration can visit kelloggsnyc.com/pages/birthday for details.

