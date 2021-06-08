Kellogg's® Special K®, Black Girls RUN! and La La Anthony Inspire You to Feel Good While Doing Good

Because Kellogg's® Special K® believes doing what feels good shouldn't have a limit, the Special 5Ks don't have to stop at one. No matter how you crush 'em, for every 5K you complete starting today through June 30, 2021, Special K will help provide 100 meals to Feeding America with a goal of providing 2.5 million meals, the monetary equivalent of $250,000*. Even more good news: The virtual race is free to all , making it easy for everyone from newcomers to marathoners to lace up, complete a 5K (or three, or four, or five ...), log Ks at RunSignUp.com/Special5K and turn those simple steps into hard-working donations for Feeding America.

The Special 5K has even inspired La La Anthony to step up and lace up. Today, Anthony helps launch The Special 5K, encouraging women and men across the country to join in and crush the 2.5 million meals goal. She's a longtime fan of Kellogg's® Special K® and knows that healthy living is a priority — it's especially important to be able to lean on an inspiring community to reach your goals.

"I am constantly inspired by the strong women I surround myself with, and the empowering members of Black Girls RUN! are no exception," said Anthony. "I'm so honored to join this team and launch the Special 5K, because with the support of friends and an impactful goal to motivate us, we can do even more good in the world. Let's reach that goal together – we got this!"

La La will be racking up Ks, checking in on social and encouraging fans to join the race to do something good for themselves and others. Follow her journey @lala on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

In early 2021, Special K and Black Girls RUN! kicked off an ongoing partnership to make enjoyable wellness more accessible and attainable for women and men nationwide. The collaboration unites experts in physical wellness and fit motivation with experts in nutritious, delicious food to create unique offerings for the Black Girls RUN! community members. Today marks the extension beyond just the Black Girls RUN! members and our collective goal to further the message that simple steps can lead to big changes.

"Special K has been inspired by the members of the Black Girls RUN! community in cities nationwide, so we wanted to create something together that would further encourage feeling good while doing good via The Special 5K," said Cindy Huntington, Brand Director at Kellogg. "In doing so, we are thrilled to continue to partner with Black Girls RUN! and celebrate their mission of helping more people make healthy living a priority."

Established in 2009, Black Girls RUN! serves as everything from a fitness community to a resource of tips on staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

"Black Girls RUN! was founded to encourage and motivate Black women to practice a healthy lifestyle, but we also aim to inspire all women to prioritize getting active," said Jay Ell Alexander, owner and CEO of Black Girls RUN!. "The Special 5K is so important because it not only carries out our mission to get more people moving, but also, provides extra motivation by helping out communities facing hunger across America."

HOW TO REGISTER

Visit RunSignUp.com/Special5K today to sign up for free, start tracking your Ks and turn your hard work into hardworking donations to Feeding America. Be sure to check out specialk.com/en_US/black-girls-run-5k and follow the hashtag #Special5K on social for more updates on how Special K and Black Girls RUN! are working together.

For more information on all things Special K, visit SpecialK.com and follow Special K on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . For more information on Black Girls RUN!, check out BlackGirlsRun.com and follow along on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Kellogg's® Special K® will donate $10 for every 5k completed on Run Sign Up from June 8, 2021 to June 30, 2021, with a minimum donation of $125,000 and a maximum donation of $250,000.

1Feeding America, " The Impact of the Coronavirus on Food Insecurity in 2020 & 2021 ."

Disclaimer: Check with your doctor before starting any fitness regimen. If you have any questions about your ability to participate in The Special 5K®, please contact your physician.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

About the Black Girls RUN! Foundation

Black Girls RUN! is a national running community, launched in 2009. The organization has grown to include more than 75 running groups across the nation with more than 250,000 members. The group was created to combat the obesity epidemic among women in the African American community and dispel the myth that Black women do not run. The groups include beginner and experienced runners and provide a support system and resources to help members reach their fitness goals. For more information about Black Girls RUN!, visit www.BlackGirlsRUN.com .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

https://www.kelloggcompany.com/en_US/home.html

