KELLOGG'S® SPECIAL K® INTRODUCES DELICIOUS AND CONVENIENT NEW PROTEIN SNACK BARS FOR FUELING UP ON THE GO

Special K Protein Snack Bars are equal parts delicious and satisfying. With 6 grams of protein and available in two delectable flavors, sweet Berry Vanilla and rich chocolatey Brownie Sundae, the new 90-calorie Special K Protein Snack Bars provide an easy on-the-go protein pick-me-up without compromising on amazing taste.

"Sometimes you just need a second to pause and do something for yourself that's going to energize you. At Special K, we love to offer that special combination of indulgent-tasting flavors plus functional ingredients like protein in a portable snack that's perfect for stashing in your bag, car or desk drawer," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Our new Special K Protein Snack Bars are a delicious mini option you can feel good about enjoying, so you're able to take a moment and get a little boost of energy to help fuel you for whatever your day has in store."

Special K Protein Snack Bars are available now at grocery retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.29 for a five-count package.

