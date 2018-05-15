Kellogg's® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's® Froot Loops® fans are in for a wild ride as new Kellogg's® Wild Berry Froot Loops® – the brand's first new flavor in 10 years, featuring both a new taste and shape – lands on shelves just in time for summer.

With a purple star joining a new berry-inspired mix of red, blue and green iconic loops, new Wild Berry Froot Loops delivers on top flavor preferences – sweet and fruity – by perfectly balancing tangy and sweet berry flavors to create a cereal that will have fans going wild from the moment its delightful aroma tickles their nose.

"Our colorful loops are both beloved and iconic, and now fans will have a new way to do 'Whatever Froots their Loops' throughout the day," said Teresa Lindsey-Houston, Senior Marketing Director for Kellogg's Morning Foods. "New Kellogg's Wild Berry Froot Loops delivers a wild new fruity taste experience that bursts from the box, no matter when or where it's opened."

This new flavor is just a taste of the colorful experiences to come, as AWAYTOMARS X Froot Loops will offer fans even more ways to express "Whatever Froots Your Loops" with a new fashion capsule collection inspired in part by the new Wild Berry Froot Loops – and co-created by fans – debuting later this summer.

New Kellogg's Wild Berry Froot Loops will be available nationwide at all major retailers and grocery stores where breakfast foods are sold, with a suggested retail price between $4.69 and $5.79.

For more information on the cereal, checkout www.kelloggs.com and follow Froot Loops on Facebook and Instagram.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

