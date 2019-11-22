Kellstrom Defense Acquires Airborne Technologies, Inc.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellstrom Holding Corporation (KHC) today announced the acquisition of Airborne Technologies, Inc. (ATI), based in Camarillo, California.

Kellstrom Defense

ATI's manufacturing capabilities will be combined with the current Kellstrom Defense Engineered Products operating segment and will retain the ATI brand identity and all current customer interfaces in the market. ATI has been a long-term Lockheed Martin Hologram Product Program licensee for the F-16 and C-130 B-H aircraft programs, with additional capability to manufacture specific parts for the C-5, P-3, and other US OEM defense platforms.

Over its more than 45-year history, ATI has developed a range of proprietary tooling for the manufacture of complex defense aircraft parts as well as strong capabilities in CNC machining, metal forming, and structural integration. Current production includes landing gear doors, wing leading edges, and other complex assemblies. A combination of ATI manufacturing expertise and the KHC bundle of products and services will be deployed to support legacy spare parts solutions for the global military aircraft operator community.

KHC CEO Chris Celtruda comments, "The addition of Airborne Technologies to our group of companies adds a wide range of OEM sanctioned parts to our capability to address the aftermarket needs of our global customers. We expect to rapidly integrate the Airborne Technologies business while investing to expand and connect our solution set for military aircraft sustainment."

"We are excited to move forward as part of the Kellstrom Defense team," comments ATI co-owners Peter Wollons and Gary Ferris. "Joining the Kellstrom Defense team offers the right solution for us to continue to be engaged with the business we founded while ensuring that our talented employees have the right partner to meet the future needs of all of our global customers."

KHC worked with financial backers, PNC Mezzanine Capital and Barings, and Blue Torch Capital as lead arranger, to complete the senior debt financing transaction. KHC was represented by the Los Angeles-based law firm Russ, August, and Kabat and the New York-based law firm Wilkie, Farr, and Gallagher to complete the agreements required for this exclusive transaction, which was originated by the KHC internal deal team. The combined companies are expected to exceed $230 million in total global sales for the 2020 calendar year. Additional financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace (KDA) is the global leader for defense aircraft sustainment, deploying an experienced team and complete capabilities to solve customer challenges through OEM strategic distribution, component repair services, engineered products, and logistics solutions for military transporters, fighters, and rotary wing platforms. The Kellstrom Defense Aerospace business is headquartered in El Segundo, California and serves the U.S. military and customers in over 60 partnering nations. Current Operating Locations include Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Miramar, FL; Macon, GA; Chula Vista, CA; Cambridge, UK; South Windsor, AU; Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The KDA team provides support to the United States military and over 60 partnering nations. KDA is committed to compliance, with hundreds of active export licenses and dedicated contract, export, and security personnel. The Kellstrom Defense Advantage is being the respected global leader for defense aircraft sustainment, deploying an experienced team and complete capabilities to solve customer challenges.

For more information: www.kellstromdefense.com, www.c130.com, and www.wam-inc.com. Follow @kellstromdef on Twitter.

