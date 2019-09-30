Kellstrom Defense Announces Grand Opening of Chula Vista, California, Operating Location

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellstrom Holding Corporation ("KHC") is excited to announce the grand opening of the Williams Aerospace & Manufacturing's ("WAM") operating facility in Chula Vista, California. The 25,000-square-foot facility has been designed to support the requirements of our global defense customers and will support an expanded product offering as part of our mission to keep aircraft flying for a safer world.

The strategic location and purpose-built facility expansion allow our Engineered Products segment and the WAM business to build upon valued relationships with the local supply base and to retain our highly skilled, San Diego County-based workforce. These ingredients continue to ensure that we are positioned to address customer challenges and remain a leader in aerospace aftermarket design and fabrication.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new WAM manufacturing facility. The overall WAM Engineered Products team was welcomed into the community by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, city council representatives, and a contingent of aerospace business customers, industry partners, and suppliers to recognize the expansion and relocation of the business.

"This new state-of-the-art manufacturing venue will allow our teams to build upon the high-quality products and services that our customers are accustomed to receiving as part of the Kellstrom Defense Promise. It remains our commitment to be a leader in the manufacture of complex, mission-critical engineered products for legacy defense platforms," stated Scott Wooden, President of the KHC Engineered Products business segment and leader of the WAM business entity.

Kellstrom Holding Corporation ("KHC") is a respected global leader for defense aircraft sustainment, deploying an experienced team and complete capabilities to solve customer challenges, with a focus on OEM strategic distribution, component repair services, and the manufacture of engineered products for military transports, fighter, and rotary-wing platforms. KDH is headquartered in El Segundo, California, and serves the U.S. military and customers in over 60 partnering nations. Current operating locations include Camarillo, California; Chatsworth, California; Miramar, Florida; Macon, Georgia; Chula Vista, California; Cambridge, United Kingdom; Windsor, Australia; Singapore; United Arab Emirates; and Indonesia. KHC is committed to compliance, with hundreds of active export licenses and dedicated contract, export, and security personnel. Further information is available at www.kellstromdefense.com, www.c130.com, and www.wam-inc.com.

