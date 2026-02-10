KELLTECH SYSTEMS RETURNS TO FAMILY OWNERSHIP

Kelltech announces executive team change and a return to founding-family ownership.

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellan, Inc. ("Kelltech Systems"), today announced a change to its executive leadership team and a return to full ownership by the Warren Family.

Effective February 9, 2026, John Parker is no longer a part of Kelltech. Founder Kellan A. Warren continues in his role as President of Kelltech, and Kellan C. Warren will continue in his role as Vice President.

"We will continue to focus on providing innovative solutions and excellent service to our clients throughout North Texas, as we have for more than 35 years," said Kellan C. Warren.

About Kelltech Systems

Kelltech Systems is a leading Dallas electronics integrator, with over 35 years of experience in security, automation, and entertainment systems. From installing custom residential and commercial security systems, to designing smart homes and intelligent businesses, to building high-end home theaters and entertainment systems, we specialize in making life simpler, safer, and a lot more fun.

Contact: Kellan C. Warren

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kelltech Systems