Kellton features as a 'Product Challenger' in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ SAP Ecosystem Report

HERNDON, VA., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton , a global technology consulting and IT services company, has secured a feature in the 2023 edition of the ISG Provider LensTM SAP Ecosystem Report under the 'Midmarket' segment as a Product Challenger. The rating serves as further validation of Kellton's already robust capabilities in the SAP domain.

Kellton features as a ‘Product Challenger’ in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens TM SAP Ecosystem Report

Kellton's leadership in the Midmarket segment is acknowledged by ISG, a renowned industry analyst firm, as highlighted in their comprehensive Provider LensTM report on SAP. This recognition is based on key factors such as their exceptional scalability, the breadth of services, an expansive client base, and specialization in delivering tailored solutions.

With deep expertise in end-to-end SAP services, Kellton has capabilities across the service stack, with offerings from SAP S/4HANA, SAP on Cloud, SAP SLO, SAP AMS, SAP UXM and SAP MII. Kellton is also one of the Top 5% of global SAP partners, having met rigorous Partner Center of Excellence (PCoE) standards, and amongst the first SAP partners to implement Hybris and end-to-end SAP S/4HANA solutions. With 13+ years of expertise in implementation and consulting and an SAP Silver Partner status, this feature only serves as a testament to Kellton's exceptional capabilities.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized in the latest SAP report by ISG, a highly respected industry analyst firm. This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's exceptional expertise and capabilities in the SAP division at Kellton," said Dr. Srinivas Bandi, Senior Vice President of SAP Practice, Kellton . He added, "We have worked diligently to deliver top-notch solutions and services to our clients, and this recognition reinforces our position as a trusted leader in the industry. As an industry agnostic company, we remain committed to leveraging our deep knowledge and experience to drive innovation and provide tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. This achievement motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering excellence in the SAP ecosystem."

Tarun Vaid, Lead Analyst at ISG said, "Kellton Tech competes with a strong focus on meeting mid-market by offering robust technical capabilities focused on end-to-end SAP S/4HANA implementation services and brings in a decent team of SAP experts to support greenfield and brownfield implementation."

Kellton is poised for future growth through a strategic focus on intelligent technologies like the iRPA platform, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. Kellton is focused on its service lines to drive customer appeal, generate actionable results, and boost sales.

Investments in SAP Learning Hub Licenses and upskilling opportunities for consultants demonstrate their commitment to continuous learning. Kellton's access to SAP Partneredge and LearningHub also enables it to pursue Rise with SAP engagements, while expanding the company's footprint in BENELUX and APAC with strong local partnerships. In 2023, Kellton is well positioned for sustained growth and enables them to deliver seamless, integrated, and intelligent solutions to their clients and drive transformation across the globe.

ABOUT KELLTON

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' Kellton helps businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1800+ employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion' list.

Please visit our website www.kellton.com for additional information.

Contact:

Sahil Bhushan

[email protected]

+1 (844)469-89000)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090718/Kellton_Ecosystem_Report.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972840/Kellton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kellton