Kelly Armanios Joins Institutional Real Estate, Inc. as Managing Director, Europe

SAN RAMON, Calif. and SINGAPORE and LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) announced today that Kelly Armanios has joined IREI as Managing Director of Europe.

Ms. Armanios brings with her 15+ years of B2B account management experience and over 5 years' experience in team management. Her extensive experience with Zoopla gained her the experience of working with operator/developers, investors and managers in both commercial and residential real estate. Her time spent in SaaS sales brings extensive experience in managing complex sales cycles, strategy development and data analysis. Her successful performance and client retention record is clear evidence of her ability to identify client needs and deliver effective solutions.

"At IREI, our core values drive our efforts to service our clients every day. Kelly's excellent communication skills and her natural ability to build relationships clearly demonstrated she knows how to deliver first-class customer service," says Tom Parker, executive vice president and publisher at IREI. "Filling this role with the right person was an extremely important step for us to elevate our level of service in Europe. Kelly not only fits that role, she undoubtedly adds value!"

As Managing Director of Europe, Ms. Armanios will be responsible for client relations, business development and sales for Institutional Real Estate Europe. She will report to Mr. Parker and be based in London. She is reachable by phone at +44 1919160030 or email at [email protected].

