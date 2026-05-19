Kelly Benefits to Mark 50th Anniversary on Incorporation Day

Officially incorporated on May 26, 1976, the organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout 2026

SPARKS, Md., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Benefits, a leader in group insurance and benefits administration and technology, broker and consulting services, payroll and people solutions, retirement plan consulting, and comprehensive business tools and strategies, will recognize its Incorporation Day on May 26, marking 50 years since its founding.

Incorporated on May 26, 1976, in Timonium, Maryland, by Frank and Janet Kelly, Kelly Benefits began as a modest, family-run insurance agency focused on helping small, local businesses access quality, affordable health insurance. That same dedication now carries forward through successive generations of the Kelly family. Today, Kelly Benefits remains family-owned and guided by Frank and Janet's sons—Frank III, John, David, and Bryan—as well as several of their grandchildren. Grounded in the values that have shaped the company from the beginning, it now serves more than 10,000 clients and employs more than 480 team members across its locations.

"As we celebrate 50 years, this milestone gives us the opportunity to pause and express our deep gratitude to all those who have been part of our journey, including our employees, clients, brokers, and vendor partners," said Frank Kelly III, Chief Executive Officer. "We have been incredibly fortunate to build on the foundation our parents established in 1976 here in Baltimore, a community that has supported us from the start and continues to inspire our growth. We're thankful for the impact of the organization—especially the opportunities we've had to help people and support others along the way—and we look forward to carrying this legacy forward for generations."

For five decades, Kelly Benefits has evolved alongside a rapidly shifting healthcare landscape by expanding its services, investing in leading-edge technology, and continuously enhancing its capabilities to deliver efficient, scalable, and client-focused solutions.

"Innovation has been central to our ability to grow and remain relevant over the past 50 years," said John Kelly, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer. "As the healthcare and benefits landscape has become more complex, we have continued to invest in technology and expand our capabilities to meet the changing needs of our clients, partners, and employees. Looking ahead, our focus will remain on progress and growth while staying true to the values that have guided Kelly Benefits since the beginning."

Commitment to Community

Throughout its history, Kelly Benefits has sought to grow in ways that are grounded in service and connection to the communities it serves. Giving back has long been an important part of the company's culture, with support directed toward nonprofit organizations, community programs, and philanthropic initiatives at the local, national, and international levels that align with the causes most meaningful to its people and core values.

Recognitions and Awards

Over the years, Kelly Benefits has been recognized by industry and community organizations for its work, workplace culture, and commitment to its employees and the region. These honors include:

Largest Employee Benefits Administrator in Maryland — Ranked No. 1 by the Baltimore Business Journal for more than two decades.

— Ranked No. 1 by the for more than two decades. Ernst & Young Family Business Award for Excellence (2013) — Recognizing multigenerational leadership and community impact.

(2013) — Recognizing multigenerational leadership and community impact. Family-Owned Business Award (2023) — Honored by the Baltimore Business Journal for sustained success and contributions to the region.

(2023) — Honored by the for sustained success and contributions to the region. Top Workplace (2024) — Recognized by The Baltimore Sun as a 2024 Top Workplace in the Large Employer category, based on employee feedback and engagement.

About Kelly Benefits

Founded in 1976, Kelly Benefits began as a small health and life insurance agency serving associations and their members. Today, Kelly Benefits has evolved into one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing providers of benefits administration and technology, broker and consulting services, payroll and people solutions, retirement plan consulting, and comprehensive tools and strategies to benefit businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Sparks, Maryland, Kelly Benefits also has offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.kellybenefits.com.

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SOURCE Kelly Benefits