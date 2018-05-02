Kelly Clarkson To Perform Free Concert For Department of Defense Warrior Games' Opening Ceremony, June 2, 2018

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to perform at the Warrior Games again this year," said Kelly Clarkson. "These athletes are true heroes and their courage, determination and bravery should inspire all of us to never give up in the face of adversity. I wish all of the athletes the best of luck during the Games and beyond."

The Warrior Games are a Paralympic-style competition for wounded, ill and injured service members. Athletes from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Special Operations Command, in addition to the United Kingdom Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force and, for the first time, the Canadian Armed Forces, will compete in the Games. They will go head-to-head in 11 events: archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, and for the first time in Warrior Games history: indoor rowing, powerlifting, and time trial cycling.

"The Warrior Games showcase inspirational service members from around the globe who have faced incredible challenges and overcome them through resiliency, determination and excellence in adaptive sports," said Air Force Col. Gina Oliver, director of the 2018 Warrior Games. "They are the very best in highlighting what can be done, not what can't be done. Having the participation and recognition once again of heartfelt supporters like Kelly Clarkson reinforces to our athletes and their families the appreciation of so many across our nation."

The 2018 Warrior Games are free and open to the public and provide an opportunity for everyone to witness true grit and determination, while celebrating the accomplishments of wounded, injured and ill service members.

Visit DoDWarriorGames.com to learn more about the Warrior Games, the athletes competing this year, volunteer opportunities and the schedule of events.

The Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games were established in 2010 as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill and injured service members and to expose them to adaptive sports. The 2018 Warrior Games will be held June 1 – 9 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Warrior Games are free and open to the public. About 300 wounded, ill and injured service members representing teams from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), United Kingdom Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force and the Canadian Armed Forces will participate in the competition. They will go head to head in 11 sports including archery, cycling and time trial cycling, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, shooting, swimming, powerlifting, wheelchair basketball, track & field, engaging in friendly competition and experiencing the healing power of sports. For more information on attending, volunteering, covering or supporting the Warrior Games please visit DoDWarriorGames.com and follow the Warrior Games on Facebook at https://facebook.com/warriorgames.

