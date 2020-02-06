Kelly D. Aguilar Galeano's New Book Tu Partida Se Volvió Poesía, Is An Emotionally Driven Book Of Poetry Detailing Woes And The Healing Of Hearts

Kelly D. Aguilar Galeano said this about her book: "The pain of a love break is a fire that does not go out easily. It is also inevitable that it does not weaken the heart for a while. We believe we have everything when we hold hands and cross our eyes, when silence meets kisses, or when we simply know that we are in the company of someone. Everything seems to shine back then. However, the real challenge comes after that—dealing with those memories, accompanied by sleepless nights, a hot coffee, and a night sky. Those days are when you struggle to ignore your memories, just so that the day does not end as painful as usual. These verses are written especially for those who live with heartbreaking memories of a sudden farewell; for those who loved and did not get the same privilege; and finally, for those who remain standing, even if their hearts are impaired."

Published by Page Publishing, Kelly D. Aguilar Galeano's new book Tu Partida Se Volvió Poesía will envelop readers with evoking and relatable poems that tell about pains of heartbreak and a desire to move on and find bliss after the storm.

Consumers who wish to understand the ways of love and life can purchase Tu Partida Se Volvió Poesía in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

