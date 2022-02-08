Kelly Davis joins Pinnacle Bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

Ms. Davis began her banking career with Imperial Bank as an AVP Commercial Loan Officer and rose to Regional Manager. She briefly worked for City National Bank before joining Heritage Bank of Commerce in 2005. She was a Senior Vice President/Regional Manager for 13 years and was responsible for all deposit and loan growth in the Los Altos Region. Before joining Pinnacle Bank she was Senior Relationship Manager in Specialty Banking for Boston Private Bank, a division of Silicon Valley Bank. Ms. Davis has lived in Los Altos for over 30 years and will be working out of Pinnacle Bank's Campbell office.

"I am so happy to be joining a local community bank that believes in working with their clients to find the best banking solutions. I am looking forward to continuing to provide the best in community banking to my existing clients and help grow Pinnacle Bank in the Campbell market and surrounding areas," stated Ms. Davis.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

Media Contact:

Pinnacle Bank

Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO

408-762-7146

SOURCE Pinnacle Bank