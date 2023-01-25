Kelly Dooley Appointed Chief Visionary Officer of Just Gather

Just Gather Continues to Educate Youth on Danger of Fentanyl

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Gather appoints Kelly Dooley as Chief Visionary Officer leading its efforts to empower and educate. Dooley is a seasoned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of Luxe Branding Haus and Luxe Rebellion Styling Haus. As the first of its kind digital detox nonprofit offering, the organization's mission is to promote mental wellness and positive mindsets for youth and families. As a mental wellness and domestic violence advocate, Dooley's life mission aligns perfectly to her new role.

Michelle Highberg and Kelly Dooley

"Leading this organization, during this revolutionary time, is a huge responsibility. As the mother of a precocious 6-year-old, I take the position seriously. There are great forces at work, and we will continue to fight for those silenced," states Dooley.

Michelle Highberg, CFRE, Chief of Philanthropy and Gratitude Practices says, "We are in a mental health crisis much created by technology, isolation, and fear. Antidotes include community, mindfulness, and purpose. Kelly Dooley makes the future of humanity feel brighter."

Dooley's BodyRock Sport activewear innovatively fused fitness and fashion to empower women to love the skin they're in. Its success led Dooley to style A-List celebrities creating the world's first fashionable mastectomy sports bra "Empower' em Collection." For every bra purchased, one was donated to the American Cancer Society. In her 2013 Ted Talk, she tackled the question: "Why hasn't this happened before?" Now, as a social media and luxury branding professional, Dooley inspires clients to put philanthropy first, integrating cause-based marketing within respective brands. This positively transforms lives, which she dubs "soul alchemy."

Just Gather's program addresses both socio-emotional and academic deficits faced by all student's post-pandemic through ancient healing modalities, connection to nature, gratitude practices and intergenerational mentorship. For tech dependency, Digital Approach Awareness & Dig-Anon support groups are also offered.

Just Gather educates teens and parents with support from the DEA, and medical professionals while providing fentanyl test strips, first aid kits, and other necessities. As the organization is fueled by support from individuals and businesses, all are invited to join in its efforts.

As Dooley shares: "I think of those who inspire me. A dream is for Dr. Drew, Joe Rogan, and Tony Robbins to join efforts to reach millions. When youth have the freedom to develop unique gifts and soul purpose, confidence and self-esteem grow. They're not prey to subliminal persuasion that advertisers use to target teens."

The organization's Just Gather 70s Style Gala takes place this April at Laguna Art Museum.

Learn more at justgather.org, https://www.instagram.com/luxebrandinghausofficial/?hl=en.

