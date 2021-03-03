Kelly Erb Joins Bloomberg Industry Group To Lead Tax News Team's Contributed Content Efforts

ARLINGTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group today announced that Kelly Erb has joined the Bloomberg Tax news desk as Team Lead for Commentary & Insights. For the past decade, Erb has written about taxes for Forbes and has developed a loyal social media following as @Taxgirl.

Kelly Erb, Known Industrywide as "Taxgirl," joins Bloomberg Tax to spearhead commentary and thought leadership. Tweet this Kelly Erb, Team Lead, Commentary & Insights, Bloomberg Tax

In this newly created position, Erb will help subscribers break down sophisticated and time-sensitive tax and financial concepts into manageable pieces. Erb will also be focused on helping tax professionals translate their own experiences and expertise by expanding the breadth and depth of Bloomberg Tax Insights. These popular articles, written by tax practitioners, offering expert analysis on current issues in tax practice and policy, including recent tax trends and topics like cannabis and crypto, the impact of IRS regulations, and tax and accounting firm practice and management.

"Bloomberg Tax is known for its great tax coverage," said Erb. "But we want our reader and customer experience to go beyond reading our great content."

"With the increasing challenges on tax professionals' time due to Covid-19, they are busier than ever keeping track of a litany of policy and regulatory changes," said Rachael Daigle, news director for Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "We're excited to have Kelly on board to help us spearhead the development of a range of content that is timely and meaningful."

Kelly is a graduate of Meredith College and Temple University School of Law, where she received her JD and her LLM Tax. She lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and three children.

About Bloomberg Industry Group

Bloomberg Industry Group empowers professionals in government, law, tax & accounting, and environment with expertise, industry knowledge, content, and technology, enabling them to take decisive action and make the most of every opportunity. Bloomberg Industry Group is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P. For more information, visit bloombergindustry.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Industry Group