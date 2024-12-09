Kelly Esperias Joins the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) as Chief Strategy & Operations Officer

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) has named Kelly Esperias, EdD, MBA, CFRE, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer.

Esperias, who previously served as Chief Financial & Operating Officer at Keck Graduate Institute in Claremont, Calif., brings deep experience in operations, development, corporate partnerships, marketing and communications, finance and human resources to the role. Her primary responsibility will be shaping and executing NORD's strategic plan in addition to overseeing key operational functions.

"I am deeply honored to join NORD, an organization that has been a beacon of hope and advocacy for the rare disease community for more than 40 years," said Esperias. "Throughout my career, I have been driven by a commitment to improving lives through innovation, collaboration, and strategic leadership. Together with the incredible team at NORD, I look forward to advancing NORD's mission to ensure that individuals and families affected by rare diseases have access to the care, resources, and support they need."

Founded in 1983 following the enactment of the Orphan Drug Act, NORD is the nation's leading and longest-standing nonprofit organization working at the intersection of care, research, policy and community for all patients and families affected by rare diseases. NORD's network of patient advocacy organizations includes more than 350 nonprofit members representing specific rare conditions.

"Kelly's leadership experience in operations, biotechnology, and rare disease-focused initiatives will be instrumental in driving NORD's next phase of growth and innovation," said Pamela Gavin, NORD Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to have Kelly join us in advancing NORD's mission to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by rare diseases."

In addition to leading the development and execution of NORD's strategic plan, Esperias will oversee NORD's finances, human resources, information technology, strategic planning, marketing and communications, educational initiatives, and development functions.

Esperias launched her career with Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), managing merchandise operations for the Los Angeles Angels Major League Baseball team and overseeing a team of 300 employees. Her tenure at AEG also included supporting operations for prominent sports organizations such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Sparks, Los Angeles Avengers, and Los Angeles Galaxy, where she honed her expertise in large-scale operational management and team leadership.

Later, as Director of Marketing and Communications at Servite Catholic High School in Anaheim, Calif., she successfully led efforts to increase enrollment and develop the communications and prospect strategy for a $15.2 million capital campaign, advancing the school's long-term strategic goals.

Esperias joined the Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), a nonprofit health and life sciences university, in 2011 and served as Vice President of Institutional Development & Partnerships. In that role, she oversaw all marketing, communications, fundraising and corporate partnership activities and consistently exceeded fundraising targets. She was then promoted to Chief Financial and Operating Officer, where she oversaw multiple departments, including finance, facilities, information technology, business services, auxiliary services, and campus safety.

In her nearly 10 years at KGI, Esperias gained comprehensive insight into biotechnology and the rare disease community. She made significant contributions to the development and implementation of new academic programs, such as Master of Science programs in Biopharmaceutical Processing, Medical Devices, Genetic Counseling, and Genomic Data Analytics. During that time, KGI also opened Physician Assistant and Occupational Therapy programs.

Esperias holds a doctorate in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California, a Master of Business Administration from the University of La Verne, and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona. In addition to her academic credentials, she is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) and has completed specialized training in Nonprofit Leadership and Management from the University of Notre Dame and Advancement Leadership from Harvard University.

