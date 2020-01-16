Kelly Hover Joins MedCerts as Executive Vice President of Operations and Student Engagement

DETROIT, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCerts, one of the nation's leading providers of online career certification training, announces today the addition of Kelly Hover, former University of Phoenix Director, to its executive team.

Hover will assume the role of Executive Vice President of Operations and Student Engagement, a new position created to maximize MedCerts continued focus on outcomes and employer relations.

"I'm in love with the mission of MedCerts and how the company executes. I've been in higher education for 11 years and no one else has solved the problem of placement," Hover said. "MedCerts has a strategy for that and that's why students are coming to them. The company is not just focused on exam prep or pass rates – MedCerts is a disruptor in the industry, and I am excited to contribute to that."

Previously, Hover acted as Senior Director of Strategy and Customer Experience for the University of Phoenix, where she redesigned their customer service model to better align with its partners and students and created an omnichannel communication strategy. Hover brings a decade of experience in higher education to MedCerts and is relocating to the metro Detroit area from Phoenix for the role.

"We are excited to announce that Kelly will be joining MedCerts," Jason Aubrey, MedCerts CEO, said. "Her experience directly aligns with our continued efforts to be a pioneer in the world of online education and meet the needs of our students, the healthcare industry and our partners."

MedCerts has been focusing efforts on improving efficiencies for students in three key areas – program completion, exam pass rates and placement – based on data from the Department of Labor, workforce offices and current partners. These efforts include enhancements to current programs, the launch of Experiential Learning Services and the newly adopted Apprenticeship program.

About MedCerts:

MedCerts is a national online career training school pioneering the way students learn and employers hire. Focused on direct to consumer certifications in the healthcare and IT fields, the eLearning school helps students gain the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in new careers and deliver employers the right candidates to fit their organization. MedCerts provides certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning Solutions. Since 2009, the company has trained over 19,000 students in over 35 career programs and over 800 organizations are using or hiring these students. For more information, visit: www.medcerts.com

