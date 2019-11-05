Kelly Huang, Ph.D. is Recognized as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindletop Capital today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Kelly Huang, Ph.D., as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. NACD Fellows, who earn NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential®— stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.

As the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals, NACD Fellowship is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers Fellows with the latest insights, intelligence, and leading boardroom practices—year after year.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Kelly. "The resources, insights, and connections I've made through NACD Fellowship will be key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."

Kelly serves on the board of PE-backed Sanova Dermatology and the editorial board of American Drug and Health Benefits. Previously, Kelly was on the board of Obalon Therapeutics, PE-backed HealthTronics Information Technology Solutions, as well as non-profit boards Texas e-Health Alliance and Young President's Association in Austin, Texas. He brings a unique ability to integrate science, business, and customer needs as well as innovative approaches to grow appropriate connections of patients with providers.

"Over the last decade, we have worked with Kelly in a variety of investment and operating roles, including serving on the Spindletop Capital investment committee" notes Evan Melrose, MD, Managing Director of Spindletop Capital. "He leverages the unique combination of deep operating experience and technical knowledge to create value in high growth healthcare organizations. His NACD training and Fellowship credentials reflect both Kelly's and Spindletop Capital's commitment to being value-added partners to exceptional business leaders."

"We are proud to announce that Kelly Huang, Ph.D., has joined NACD's credentialed directors and has taken the next step in the pursuit of boardroom excellence," said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. "Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched, and they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their professional development."

Representing hundreds of today's largest and most-diverse corporations in the world, NACD Fellows serve on boards of NASDAQ OMX- and NYSE-listed companies such as Baker Hughes Inc., Citigroup Inc., DuPont, Foot Locker Inc., IBM, Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Pinnacle Entertainment, SpartanNash Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and more.

NACD Fellows provide a snapshot of the caliber of directors engaged in continuous learning with NACD—the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices that more than 17,000 directors rely on to lead with confidence.

ABOUT SPINDLETOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Spindletop Capital, founded in 2011, is a healthcare investment firm focused on providing growth capital for commercial-stage healthcare companies. Based in Austin, Spindletop is managed by an unrivaled team of investment professionals and advisors with deep operating, technical, and transactional experience. Spindletop Capital leverages the organization's deep experience, broad network and proprietary access to Texas resources to enhance value for management teams and financing syndicates. Spindletop Capital invests nationally across all sectors of healthcare, including medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, healthcare IT, specialty pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the only membership organization focused exclusively on advancing exemplary board leadership. Based on more than 35 years of experience, NACD identifies, interprets, and provides insights and information that corporate board members rely upon to make sound strategic decisions, confidently confront complex business challenges, and enhance shareowner value. With more than 13,000 corporate director members, NACD provides world-class director education, director training, and proprietary research about leading boardroom and corporate governance practices to promote director professionalism and bolster investor confidence. Furthermore, to create more effective and efficient corporate boards, NACD provides independent board evaluations and custom-tailored in-boardroom education and training programs, as well as director-led conferences, forums, and peer-exchange learning opportunities to share ideas about current and emerging issues. Fostering collaboration among directors and governance stakeholders, NACD is shaping the future of board leadership. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

