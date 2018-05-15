Kelly Ireland of CB Technologies Named A Power 30 Solution Provider and a 2018 Woman of the Channel by CRN

In addition, Ireland has been named to CRN's 2018 Power 30 Solution Providers, an elite subset of its prestigious annual Women of the Channel list. CRN's editorial team selects Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the channel. The Power 30 Solution Providers belong to an exclusive group drawn from this larger list: women leaders in solution provider organizations whose vision and influence are key drivers of their companies' success and help move the entire IT channel forward.

Kelly Ireland has been involved in the IT industry since 1976 and in the reseller industry since 1984. She founded CB Technologies in 2001 as a value-added reseller (VAR), but having a keen eye for technology trends, she assessed the impending changes in the IT industry early on and saw a need for change. Thus, in 2015, Kelly began augmenting her engineering team, building up the expertise and partnerships necessary to revolutionize the company's offerings and make the difficult transition from VAR to Systems Integrator. Since that time, CBT has launched multiple award-winning engineered IT solutions, taking home the 2015 HP PartnerOne Solution Provider of the Year Award for Cloud, CRN's prestigious Triple Crown Award in 2016, eight consecutive Boeing Performance Excellence Awards from 2010-2017, and CRN's 2017 IoT Innovators Award. Under Ireland's leadership, CBT is poised for more exciting growth and continued innovation moving forward.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

"It's an honor to be included as one of CRN's Women of the Channel for the second year in a row, especially as a new member of the Power 30," said Ireland. "This award speaks not only to my efforts, but also to those of my outstanding team, who have stood right by my side pushing CBT to excellence since the very beginning. I am proud of the work we've done to prove ourselves as a bonafide systems integrator and look forward to exposing our latest innovations to the market."

The 2018 Women of the Channel and Power 30 Solution Provider lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

