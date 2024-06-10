Kelly Liggett Takes the Helm of No Barriers as Executive Director

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Liggett has been named executive director of Fort Collins-based No Barriers, the organization dedicated to building an inclusive world where barriers don't stand in the way of possibilities. Liggett's transition into the executive director position comes at a pivotal time for No Barriers as the organization moves towards a period of growth, expanding its reach and impact.

Kelly Liggett headshot

"Kelly brings a unique blend of strategic vision and hands-on experience that makes her an exceptional leader for No Barriers," said Jeff Plush, No Barriers board member. "Her proven track record in driving organizational growth and her ability to inspire and unite teams around a common purpose is exactly what No Barriers needs to expand its impact and continue its mission of breaking down barriers for all individuals."

"It is an honor to join the No Barriers team, and I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish together to advance the organization's mission," Liggett said. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the No Barriers community for your trust in my leadership."

Liggett joins No Barriers from Colorado State University where she served as managing director of strategic engagement and strategic planning. Her notable achievements include leading the University Advancement's first-ever integrated engagement plan, closing out the University's $1B State Your Purpose campaign in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and facilitating the grand opening of the on-campus stadium. She also played a key role in selecting and implementing a new enterprise CRM solution and managed many presidential and university initiatives, including two presidential inaugurations.

Committed to using data to inform decision-making and drive results, Liggett has presented and trained others at multiple industry conferences on strategies for measuring the effectiveness of engagement activities and collaborating across organizational divides. "A clearly identified purpose is the core to successful implementation at all levels," Liggett often shares, encouraging teams to embrace the "why" of their work.

Liggett's diverse skill set includes hospitality, volunteer management, customer service, activity programming, and event management. She has excelled in various roles, from serving as the venue manager for the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships to organizing weddings and home shows. She also has expertise in committee management, board management, and leading teams.

Outside of her professional work, Liggett enjoys spending time with her two active sons, whether on the river, on the slopes, or in the woods. She is a lifelong learner with experience as a camp counselor, ski instructor, USFS recreation technician, and wildland firefighter. Her passion for travel has taken her internationally and to all 50 states.

About No Barriers

No Barriers is a Non-Profit organization co-founded by Erik Weihenmayer, the adventurist and first blind climber to summit Mount Everest. The organization is dedicated to building an inclusive world where barriers don't stand in the way of possibilities. No Barriers provides transformative programs and experiences to shift mindsets, elevating individuals within their communities. They encourage individuals to reconnect with their inner purpose, unleashing the best in themselves. Learn more at https://nobarriersusa.org/. Follow No Barriers on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

