Kelly Loeffler Joins CNSI as Vice President of Deals, Strategy & Capture

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that Kelly Loeffler has joined the company as Vice President of Deals, Strategy & Capture. In this role, Loeffler is responsible for helping to develop and execute the company's growth strategy and identifying, developing, and evaluating partnership and investment opportunities.

Loeffler joins CNSI with nearly 20 years of sales leadership and capture experience. Most recently, she served as Global Capture Management Leader at IBM Watson Health, where she led the creation and implementation of the government business development lifecycle.

A seasoned global strategic business leader, Loeffler has led capture teams responsible for securing over $1.5 billion in IT services revenue across multiple industries. She has also held leadership positions at Optum, HP Enterprise Services, and EDS.

"Kelly is a strong leader and a great addition to the team we are building at CNSI," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "With her experience in successful capture execution, Kelly will be instrumental to helping us achieve our strategic growth objectives."

"I am excited to join CNSI at this important time in the company's history," said Loeffler. "I see a direct correlation to how the work CNSI does improves the lives of others, and I look forward to contributing to CNSI's positive momentum and future marketplace growth."

Recognized for her strong business acumen, Loeffler received the inaugural Women of Watson Health award in 2017 for being the Corporate Change Agent. She was nominated by her team, peers, and leadership for her energy, drive, and ability to execute.

Loeffler is the latest in a series of new management hires the company has recently announced to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit http://www.cns-inc.com.

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts and program managers, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

SOURCE CNSI