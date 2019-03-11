COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly M. Morgan is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney in the field of Law as an Attorney at Morgan Law Offices, LLC.

Renown in the Ohio area, Morgan Law Offices, LLC.'s practice includes estate planning, business law, family law, civil litigation and more.



In his role as the Managing Member of Morgan Law Offices, LLC., Kelly has represented clients injured by the tragic consequences of motor vehicle accidents and medical negligence. Admitted to practice law in the State of Ohio, Mr. Morgan works tirelessly to deliver quality representation to his clients.

Throughout his education and training, Kelly is a graduate of Capital University Law School where he received his Juris Doctor degree, Magna Cum Laude, Order of the Curia in 1977. Prior to that, Mr. Morgan received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1973.

While attending law school, Kelly worked for an international accounting firm and completed his experience requirements to become licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in Ohio.

During his education at Notre Dame, he was the recipient of the Haskins & Sells Award for Excellence in Accountancy.

To further his professional Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum; Advocates for injured parties; Maintains memberships with the American Bar Association, Ohio State Bar Association, Columbus Bar Association

For more information, please visit www.morganlawohio.com

