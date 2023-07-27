Kelly Marmol Named Vice President of Philanthropic Services at Community Foundation of Broward

Leads Philanthropic Services Team to Grow Endowed Charitable Funds for Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Marmol has been named Vice President of Philanthropic Services at Community Foundation of Broward. Her focus is on forging partnerships with individuals, families and organizations to create and expand charitable funds at the Community Foundation.

PHOTO CAPTION: Kelly Marmol, Vice President of Philanthropic Services (Photo courtesy Community Foundation of Broward)

Marmol brings more than 20 years of financial services and nonprofit development experience to her new role. After a decade working as a financial advisor, her passion for helping others led to a career fostering philanthropy to education, social and economic mobility, the environment and health care.

Prior to joining the Community Foundation, she held senior development positions at Florida Atlantic University and the University of Miami in South Florida, as well as Methodist Children's Home Society and Oakland University, both located in suburban Detroit, Michigan. She was responsible for fundraising to support youth enrichment, student success and life-changing research projects.

"Kelly's experience, leadership skills and gracious personality are a natural fit to help grow the Community Foundation's impact for the community we love," said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. "We are extremely pleased to have her leading our philanthropic services team."

At the Community Foundation, Marmol leads outreach to local philanthropists who want to invest in their community. She and her team collaborate with Broward's professional advisors to craft philanthropy plans to achieve their clients' charitable goals. She also guides the BE BOLD Leadership Campaign, launched in 2018 to build an endowment able to serve Broward's fast-growing needs, today and for generations to come.

"I'm honored to join the Community Foundation's talented team and to collaborate with philanthropists dedicated to making Broward a better place to call home," she said. "It's thrilling to be a part of local philanthropy that helps people and transforms our community."

Kelly takes the reins of the Philanthropic Services Team from Nancy Thies, who continues as Philanthropic Services Executive tackling special initiatives, including building support for the Community Foundation's Broward Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

Honored in 2022 as Outstanding Fundraising Executive of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Nancy Thies chose to take on a new role at the Community Foundation so she can spend more time with her family. Under her guidance, Community Foundation of Broward has raised more than $325 million in new and planned gifts. She also helped the Community Foundation add 29 new Community Builders, philanthropists who create endowed charitable funds of $1 million or more.

About Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 489 charitable Funds represent more than $269 million in assets, distributing $145 million in grants over the past 37 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

