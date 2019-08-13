Kelly McGrail-Pokuta joins Prime Therapeutics as vice president, pharmacy trade relations

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a total drug management company serving 23 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans with more than 28 million members nationally, welcomed Kelly McGrail-Pokuta as its vice president of pharmacy trade relations.

McGrail-Pokuta will oversee the strategic direction and management of all pharmaceutical manufacturer relationships in support of Prime's Total Drug Management business model.

McGrail-Pokuta brings to Prime more than 25 years of combined experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. She has held leadership positions within OptumRx and Diplomat Pharmacy, plus program and product management positions with then CVS Caremark and pharmaceutical companies. Most recently she worked as a consultant in the pharmacy benefit management and pharmacy space.

"Kelly is a seasoned expert in managing the broad continuum of pharmaceutical manufacturer relationships necessary to drive innovative and successful outcomes in a rapidly changing environment," said Jarrod Henshaw, senior vice president, chief supply chain and industry relations officer for Prime. "Her broad experience will help us deliver on our total drug management commitment to our plans and our members, and we are thrilled to have her leading our trade relations efforts."

McGrail-Pokuta holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed her clinical pharmacy practice residency at the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes healthcare work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 28 million people. It is collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information, visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

