Kelly Morgan Commercial Group Completes Yet Another 90+ Unit Sale for $21MM During Covid-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Morgan Commercial Group (KMCG) & KW Commercial are pleased to announce the sale of a 95 Unit Portfolio located in Winnetka, California. The properties located at 19916 - 19926 - 19950 Roscoe Blvd consisted of three multifamily properties on the same block. The sale was completed for $21,090,000 amounting to $222,000 per unit.

The KMCG team also completed another large 96-unit transaction mid-Pandemic for $19,232,375 in the Van Nuys submarket of the San Fernando Valley. "The pandemic has of course affected the real estate market. Fortunately, our team has been putting in the extra work to get the job done for our clients," stated Kelly Morgan, President of KMCG.

Both large 90+ unit properties were bought by a San Diego based investor looking to the future after the pandemic. KMCG acted in a dual-agent capacity and both properties were sold off market. "With the help of our large database of clients and experience, we are the right team to take on these large deals," said Kelly.

The team again acted in a dual agent capacity to close a 57 unit, $11MM property in Panorama City this past month. This transaction was more complicated than most but KMCG's experienced team were able to navigate the difficulties and bring the deal to a smooth completion.

About Kelly Morgan Commercial Group

With over 20 years of focused exploration and experience in capital markets such as Equity, Debt and Real Estate combined with Advertising and Marketing, Kelly Morgan Commercial Group brings a unique and unparalleled approach to the marketplace. We have dedicated ourselves to the deep understanding of the Southern California real estate market by taking the time to walk, examine, and analyze our landscape of submarkets.

Our client's best interest is our priority. Real estate marketing intelligence infused with financial planning has allowed us to help our clients make informed decisions about their real estate investment options. Our educated agents work hard to get our sellers the highest price. Relationships and expertise are keys to creating Investment Property Wealth.

