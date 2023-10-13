Kelly Named a Top Company for Hybrid Jobs

Staffing leader recognized by FlexJobs for embracing hybrid work

TROY, Mich., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly is proud to announce that it has been named to FlexJobs' second annual list of the Top 100 Companies for Hybrid Jobs. The list is based on an analysis of approximately 58,000 companies and their hybrid job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023. During this time period Kelly had the second highest number of hybrid job openings, which are defined as a professional-level, full-time jobs that consist of both remote and in-office work.

Kelly earned the #2 spot on the 2023 list after ranking first the previous year. Among the hybrid jobs offered by Kelly are customer service, manufacturing, finance, and consumer product support roles.

"We are pleased to be named a Top 100 Company for Hybrid Jobs," Kelly Chief People Officer Amy Bouque said. "In the current talent market, it is important to offer flexible work opportunities including fully remote, on-site, and hybrid roles. We have offered hybrid work options since 2016 because we believe they contribute to a culture that respects individual work styles and enhances productivity."

Seven years ago, Kelly introduced its popular Kelly Anywhere program to provide full-time employees the option to work from home part-time and personalize their life-work design. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly transitioned to a fully remote work environment. Today, most corporate employees have the option to work from home full-time or part-time. In addition, Kelly has offered at-home call center jobs since 2009 and employs more than 3,100 remote agents in its contact center outsourcing business, KellyConnect.

The company's support of flexible work options has also earned Kelly recognition on the FlexJobs list of the Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs consistently for the past 10 years. The workforce solutions provider is one of only seven employers to have been recognized every year since 2014 and has appeared in the top 10 of companies five years in a row.

"With more people preferring hybrid work over fully remote arrangements, the demand for hybrid jobs isn't slowing down," Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, said. "We're pleased to recognize the leading employers making hybrid work happen and hope this year's list supports job seekers in identifying and connecting to the variety of available hybrid career opportunities out there."

According to the FlexJobs Work Insights Survey, 95% of workers want some form of remote work, with 41% specifying that hybrid is their ideal work arrangement. In the same survey, 49% said a hybrid working arrangement would best support their mental health.

About Kelly®

Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 450,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

