Kelly Osbourne And Jeff Beacher Partner With PodcastOne To Launch "The Kelly Osbourne And Jeff Beacher Show"

The pair will open up and speak candidly about the recent transformations in their lives; Osbourne revealed she lost 90 pounds after embarking on a journey of clean living and Beacher dropped 260 pounds after taking charge of his life. Osbourne and Beacher will be joined by regular co-host Donny Davis, original star of Beacher's Madhouse and one of the most well-known activists for little people. The podcast will record and film from the penthouse of the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel which is the former home to Beacher's Madhouse theatre.

"I strive to be inclusive in everything I do. I want to include every single unique group. What some may have called freaks, we call family," said Osbourne, and her wild stories and infectious laugh will spark a smile on anyone who listens. "After having the #1 live theater show in the world for decades, my dream was always to be a talk show and radio host," said Beacher. "This podcast is going to be an exciting combination of both audio and video – bringing the live theater experience into everyone's home. Our podcast is going to be in the top 10 list by next year."



"Kelly and Jeff together are a showstopping dynamic. We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to PodcastOne and know that their show will be destination programming for podcast audiences," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

The duo first teamed up when Beacher named Osbourne creative director of his famed Beacher's Madhouse, a revolutionary, vaudeville-inspired comedy nightlife experience that quickly became a staple of the social scene in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, bringing in everyone from Elton John, Mick Jagger, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Eddie Murphy, Sasha Baron Cohen and Kevin Hart to the Kardashians – Kim, Khloe and Kourtney and Paris and Nicky Hilton.

The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show will continue the exciting creativity, unique circus-like atmosphere and compelling conversation that happens when these two minds meet, updated with a 2021 lens. The podcast will be available on PodcastOne, Amazon, Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard and the vodcast will be seen on LiveXLive.

About Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is an actress, television personality, host, author, fashion designer and singer who became a household name when she starred with her family in the groundbreaking MTV reality series The Osbournes. She solidified her place in pop culture as one of the outspoken hosts of E!'s Fashion Police and has appeared as a contestant on ABC smash Dancing with the Stars, and as a judge on both Australia's Got Talent and Project Runway Junior. In 2017, she published her latest book There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters from a Badass Bitch. Osbourne has been a longtime supporter and ally to the LGBTQ+ community, partnering with various organizations like The Trevor Project to shed a light on the discrimination faced by the queer community worldwide. She has always encouraged people to just be themselves, to have pride in who they are and unite together.

About Jeff Beacher

Jeff Beacher is a legendary Hollywood and Vegas showman known for creating the infamous Beacher's Madhouse, the outrageously sexy, original, and iconic Vaudeville-inspired entertainment experience. The live stage show within a nightclub featured over a dozen variety acts nightly and pushed the boundaries of sexuality, entertainment, fantasy and innocence with a groundbreaking lineup of the most diverse performers in the world including burlesque dancers, acrobats, contortionists, fire-breathers and more. From Broadway, to Las Vegas, to Hollywood, Beacher's Madhouse was always one of the most talked about shows. Named "the Greatest Showman on the Strip" (Rolling Stone), Beacher was the first residency show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and the youngest headliner in the city's history. Beacher's Madhouse became the first headlining show at the legendary Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, bringing in the world's biggest stars to the audience. He recently went through a pivotal change in his life and lost 260 pounds, transforming his mind, body and soul. He has shown that he can recreate the steps to success over and over again and is living proof that people can constantly change and evolve. Now, he's taking his mantra and using it to inspire and motivate others.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Eric Bolling, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

