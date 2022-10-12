Kelly Ramsden Selected for 2022 Women of Distinction Honor by Nationwide Registries

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Edge and Legal Edge Services are pleased to announce that Kelly Ramsden, Managing Partner, has been selected for inclusion in the 2022 Women of Distinction Honors Edition. Published by Nationwide Registries, Women of Distinction recognizes accomplished women who excel in their fields and are equally admired by colleagues and peers. Ms. Ramsden is recognized for her leadership, professionalism, management talent, and dedication to excellence in client service.

"I am humbled to be included in the 2022 Women of Distinction with these impressive professional women," said Ms. Ramsden. "And I'm very proud of my team. The past few years have reminded us how important it is to work together to achieve our goals, continue to reinvest in our business, and never lapse in our commitment to our clients and employees."

In 2021, Ms. Ramsden was recognized with a Customer Sales & Service Gold Award for transformational leadership in maintaining five-star client service in a challenging year. In 2020, she won a Gold Award for creativity in executive leadership, guiding her company to meet the challenges of the pandemic by developing new virtual office services and work-at-home solutions. A skillful and dedicated mentor, she has succeeded in maintaining outstanding client service by teaching, demonstrating, and inspiring her employees to adapt to a changing work environment and evolving client needs.

"Kelly brings compassion, honesty, and integrity to the office every day, and sets that standard," said a colleague. "She has a steady focus on quality and the ability to find creative solutions to problems. She deserves every bit of recognition that comes her way."

About Office Edge & Legal Edge Services

Office Edge and Legal Edge Services are the foremost providers of boutique office space and business services in South Florida. Office solutions include fully furnished private offices and turn-key law offices, conference rooms, deposition and mediation rooms, day office space, and virtual offices. Business services include a full range of law office support, administrative assistance, and live receptionist services in English and Spanish. Woman-owned and operated since 2000, Office Edge and Legal Edge Services have been featured in the South Florida Business Journal and Miami Herald and have won numerous awards. Learn more at OfficeEdge.com and LegalEdgeServices.com.

About Nationwide Registries

With members representing every major industry, Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction Honors Edition is a trusted resource dedicated to highlighting the professional accomplishments of today's best and brightest women in business. The talented women profiled in this historic registry share such virtues as determination, courage, leadership, and discipline. Now, more than ever, these extraordinary women serve as role models to upcoming generations and offer tangible evidence of the value of hard work, goal setting, and passion.

Learn more at NationwideRegistries.com.

SOURCE Office Edge