Kelly Receives Best-In-Class for Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award

Kelly Services, Inc.

18 Oct, 2023, 12:05 ET

Company recognized for its commitment to the inclusion of certified women business owners

TROY, Mich. , Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly has been recognized by the Great Lakes Women's Business Council with the 2023 Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award in the Best-In-Class category. The award honors corporate members who have successfully integrated supplier diversity into their corporation and have meaningful results in certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) spend.

The Excellence in Supplier Diversity Awards were designed to identify corporations with outstanding supplier diversity programs that include certified women business owners in their supply chain. The Great Lakes Women's Business Council identifies Best-In-Class winners as corporations that excel in WBE spending, capacity building, and advocacy for women-owned businesses.

"Kelly delivers best-in-class exemplary performance in supplier diversity year after year," said Michelle Richards, executive director of the Great Lakes Women's Business Council. "We applaud Kelly for its leadership and support of certified women business owners."

Other 2023 Best-In-Class winners are Adient, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Comerica Bank, DTE Energy, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, MillerKnoll, Stellantis, Toyota, and Walbridge.

"We are honored to be recognized among an elite group of companies who are at the forefront of supplier diversity development," Kelly Chief Diversity Officer Keilon Ratliff said. "Diversity is embedded into our corporate culture and an integral component of our global footprint. Our support of women-owned businesses in our supply chain strengthens our ability to deliver top workforce solutions to our customers."

In addition to receiving the 2023 Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award, Kelly was also recently  named a Top Global Champion for Supplier Diversity & Inclusion by WEConnect International, Disability:IN, and the National LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, as well as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes and Statista Inc.

About the Great Lakes Women's Business Council
Founded in 1984, Great Lakes Women's Business Council (Great Lakes WBC), is a nonprofit champion for women, minority and small business owners. We provide access to capital and corporate procurement opportunities, certification for women-owned business enterprises and small business educational support. Great Lakes WBC represents more than 1,000 WBENC-certified women's business enterprises generating approximately $11.6 billion in annual revenue and employing 41,500 U.S. workers, as well as 88 corporate partners in a diverse range of industry sectors.

About Kelly®
Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 450,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

Media Contact
Christian Taske
248-561-8823
[email protected]

SOURCE Kelly Services, Inc.

