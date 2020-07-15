Kelly Reisdorf Selected as Women in Business Honoree by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, announces Kelly Reisdorf as an honoree of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2020 Women in Business awards.

According to the Business Journal, hundreds of women were nominated for the 23rd annual Women in Business awards. Recipients were selected because of their outstanding professional achievements, leadership qualities and contributions to the broader Twin Cities community.

Kelly Reisdorf, Chief Investor Relations and Communications Officer, Vista Outdoor, Inc.

Kelly Reisdorf serves as the Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer for Vista Outdoor. In this role, Reisdorf leads strategy development for all external-facing functions for the Anoka-based company, including investor relations, government affairs, business development and communications. Reisdorf has been with Vista Outdoor since its founding in 2015. Prior to joining the private sector, Reisdorf served in the United States Marine Corps.

"It's an honor and privilege to be chosen as a Women in Business honoree by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal," said Reisdorf. "Minnesota is my home. It's where I grew up, raised my family, developed friendships and created memories. I am lucky to work in this community and proud to work for Vista Outdoor. We come to work each day with a simple mantra: do well so that we can do good. This fuels our drive to be better and advances our mission of bringing the world outside."

The 2020 honorees will be featured in the Business Journal's Oct. 9 Women in Business special edition, as well as through other online offerings. See the publication's website for the full story.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

About Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 491,000 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit www.mspbj.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Fred Ferguson

[email protected]

(571) 457-9082

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.

