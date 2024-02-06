KELLY ROBINSON NAMED CEO OF PRIMEDIA NETWORK, INC.

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIMEDIA Network, the nation's largest purchaser of unsold major mass media advertising has named Kelly Robinson their new CEO.

Robinson, 41, who has been with the firm since March of 2020 previously served as VP/National Sales Manager from Sept of 2021 to present day.

"Kelly has helped the PRIMEDIA Network achieve dynamic sales growth potential as our VP/National Sales Manager and the time has come to move her to CEO, Chairman of the Board, and Brand Ambassador with her exceptional work on helping the company bring on several major national accounts over the past few months" said a Company Spokesperson.

After graduating with a B.A in Communication from Arkansas State University, Kelly began her career at a local newspaper quadrupling sales in her territory and eventually every territory Robinson was assigned. This did not go unnoticed, and she would eventually be offered a position with The Chicago Sun Times and The Chicago Tribune. Her impeccably crafted sales technique ranked her as one of the country's top ten in sales as Robinson continued to excel selling every entity her parent company had to offer.

With her continued drive for success paired with top-notch customer service skills Robinson has proven herself to be not only a leader, but truly an inspiration to all.

In addition to her numerous professional assets and skills, Robinson is a former Division 1 volleyball player, who continues to play at an intramural level. She resides in Crystal Lake, IL and is married with one son, also a potential Division 1 athlete.

The PRIMEDIA Network is a National Full-Service Advertising, Media Buying, and Marketing Consulting Agency based out of Chicago that works closely with 1000's of Local Network TV Stations, Cable TV, Streaming TV, Local Radio, Newspapers, and Billboard Companies to help them sell off their unsold advertising inventory.

PRIMEDIA has also developed a proprietary patent pending software application that currently takes in over $50 million dollars per week in unsold mass media advertising. With its software, PRIMEDIA is able to offer this massive amount of unsold advertising inventory to thousands of companies nationwide with ease. Such as Hotels Dot Com, for example, uses its software to move unsold hotel rooms nationwide, PRIMEDIA works the same way in the advertising world.

