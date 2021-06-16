Kelly Rowland Emphasizes the Power of Life Insurance in Partnership with Nonprofit Life Happens

ARLINGTON, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Happens, a national nonprofit educating consumers about the importance of life, disability and long-term care insurance in a complete financial plan, announces today its partnership with four-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, author, businesswoman, actress, and mother Kelly Rowland to underscore the value of life insurance for Life Happens' annual Life Insurance Awareness Month in September.

While known for her musical contributions both through her solo career and in Destiny's Child, off the stage, Kelly has the important role of mother to her two sons, Titan and Noah. Like any mom and parent, Kelly does everything she can to protect those she loves, including safeguarding her family's financial future. By partnering with Life Happens, Kelly wants to help Americans get the knowledge they need to take action with life insurance through this year's theme: With life insurance, I've got you.

"Life insurance is my way of saying to my sons – I've got you, your dreams, education, passions, and future," said Kelly Rowland. "Having life insurance truly eases my heart and mind. It means that no matter what, my family can keep looking toward the future. The greatest thing we can do is give people information to take action and through my partnership with Life Happens, I can help educate Americans on why life insurance is a critical way to protect and build a secure future for your loved ones."

Resources in support of this years' "I've got you" theme will be available on Life Happens Pro for use ahead of and during LIAM.

"Kelly Rowland truly embodies the qualities of a powerful and passionate woman, who serves as a role model through both her work and family life," said Faisa Stafford, President and CEO of Life Happens. "We are ecstatic to be collaborating with Kelly and having her serve as our 2021 LIAM spokesperson and advocate, helping us further our mission of educating consumers about the value of life insurance."

As part of the partnership, Kelly will be the national spokesperson for LIAM, the annual awareness campaign created and coordinated by Life Happens and supported by the nation's leading insurance companies and industry groups. Kelly will be sharing more about her experience with life insurance on Life Happens' website.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

