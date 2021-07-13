Kelly Sills Empowers Entrepreneurship and Childcare In Urban Community

BATON ROUGE, La., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Entrepreneur Kelly Sills recently made a $2,500 donation to an organization determined to bring affordable childcare to Zachary, Louisiana. Kountry Kids Playhouse made one giant step toward being able to offer consistent childcare to local families with the financial contribution, which will be used to install a fire sprinkler system.

Kountry Kids Playhouse teaches children ages 5-12 a range of life skills along with creative play. Kids learn everything from school prep, culinary arts, dance and drama and participate in water games and sports. Launched by Clorissa Hayes, a black female entrepreneur from East Baton Rouge Parish, the organization has been bridging the gap between community needs and child education.

"Clorissa Hayes has shown tireless dedication in helping local children," Kelly Sills said, noting that it is the responsibility of successful businessmen and women to empower others to have equal access to opportunities that "drive adamancy and ambitions into entrepreneurship."

Experts are calling the cost of childcare a national crisis as prices now hover around the $10,000 mark annually per child. According to CNBC reporting, American parents are now spending $42 billion for early child care and education programs.

"I am grateful to Mr. Sills ... I created this organization to meet a need in the community. Local parents need a safe and affordable place to bring their kids, and the kids need the opportunity to learn life and social skills," said Hayes. "This donation brings us closer to fulfilling our goal."

Sills says this effort speaks to the reality of the American Dream because "hard work and dedication have awakened to create an actionable agenda."

"I'm honored to support what Ms. Hayes stands for and how Kountry Kids Playhouse is giving back within its own community. I'm looking forward to the futures she's building into the hearts and minds of children who fall under her tutelage. I admire her leadership and manifestation of the entrepreneurial spirit," he said.

About Kountry Kids Playhouse

Located in Zachary, Louisiana, Kountry Kids Playhouse teaches children life skills in a camp setting and will soon be expanding operations to include daycare for local children.

About Kelly Sills

Kelly Sills is a Louisiana-based serial entrepreneur who is dedicated to philanthropy. A family man of faith, he contributes significant time and money to organizations in order to create a better future and a kinder world.

SOURCE Kelly Sills