Kelly Spicers Acquires California Supply North, Expanding Northern California Packaging Footprint

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) announced today that its Kelly Spicers division has acquired California Supply North, a specialty packaging distributor that serves the Northern California region.

Known as Cal Supply North, the company was founded in 1987 to serve the region's sizable apparel industry. Since then, it has built a broad portfolio of customized packaging solutions for the food and beverage, medical devices and electronics industries while continuing to grow in the footwear and apparel space.

The acquisition of Cal Supply North is part of an overall strategic push by Kelly Spicers to expand its growing industrial and retail packaging business, which has a solid presence in both Northern and Southern California serving the Western U.S.

"As the packaging industry continues to grow, our North American distribution business continues to focus on new opportunities that broaden our reach in this thriving sector," said Andrew Wallach, CNG President and Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of Cal Supply North allows us to deliver an even wider range of packaging products and custom solutions to new and existing customers."

Cal Supply North will be folded into the newly branded Kelly Spicers Northern California packaging business located in San Leandro, CA. The company's sales, customer service and executive teams will move to San Leandro in the coming months.

"We look forward to welcoming the Cal Supply North team to Kelly Spicers and know we will all benefit from their deep expertise and product knowledge," said Kelly Spicers President Jan Gottesman. "In tandem with our existing inventory, technology and logistics capabilities, we see a very bright future for our packaging business in the West."

With eight regional locations and 27 retail stores serving the Western U.S. and Hawaii, Kelly Spicers is committed to ongoing investment in its core business of paper for commercial printers, packaging, wide format products and facilities solutions.

About Central National Gottesman Inc.

Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) is a $6.5 billion sales and distribution organization that owns businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, nonwovens & fibers, wood products and metals industries. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Purchase, NY, CNG employs 3,000 people in 29 countries around the world. CNG is privately held and builds on more than 135 years of family ownership, market knowledge and adaptability to create value for clients around the world. www.cng-inc.com .

