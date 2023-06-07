Kelly to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

TROY, Mich., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, chief investor relations officer and corporate secretary, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. A copy of Kelly's investor presentation is also available at kellyservices.com.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 450,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

KLYA-FIN

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:

James Polehna

(248) 244-4586

[email protected]

SOURCE Kelly Services, Inc.