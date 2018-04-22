Kellyann Chippendale's 'Meisnered' Featured at Big Sur Esalen Institute Inspirational Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker-Actress, Kellyann Chippendale highlights the Esalen Inspirational Film Festival in Big Sur, California, with her award-winning short film-in-a-film documentary "Meisnered", screening on Tuesday, April 24.

Promotional poster for "Getting Meisnered"

Chippendale wrote and directed "Meisnered" as a tribute to legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner's influence on her own acting and filmmaking journey. It looks at actors learning his technique demonstrating "how one great teacher can change your whole life" inspiring connection through dialogue, empathy and making your dream come true.

Chippendale's earlier version of the film, "Getting Meisnered", opened the Monaco International Film Festival in Monte Carlo and has received six awards, including the coveted Independent Spirit Award, Best Cinematography and Best Producer.

"Getting Meisnered" got its birth in a film lab course at North Hollywood's Playhouse West, where Chippendale studied Meisner, who brought his technique there from The Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City. The Meisner Acting Technique shows actors "working off" each other emphasizing listening. Chippendale believes it has the possibility to transform relationships in society and the world.

As an actress who "just wanted to act", Chippendale decided to make her own story about how film and Meisner influenced her life, she created 'The Possibility Tour' – now underway bringing "Meisnered" to various cities and campuses, including her hometown high school in Kearny, New Jersey and Los Angeles' New York Film Academy to create the possibility of listening, inspiration and dialogue for youth.

The five days of screenings and discussions at next week's Esalen Inspirational Film Festival (EIFF) provide a multi-faceted film menu: besides Kellyann Chippendale's Meisnered, Academy Award Winning Director Ron Howard will debut his "Eight Days A Week" backstage chronicle of The Beatles' last concert touring road trip; Chris Paine ("Who Killed the Electric Car") presents his new one "Do You Trust This Computer"; Comedian/Filmmaker Jordan Brady brings his "I Am Battle Comic" documentary, following a group of comedians on a mission to deliver laughter to U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East; and Sylvie Rokab shows her new documentary "Love Thy Nature", narrated by Liam Neeson, focusing on the increasingly fragile connection between humans and nature.

In past years, The EIFF festival has presented such breakthrough films as "What the Bleep Do We Know?", "The Celestine Prophecy", and "What Dreams May Come". The festival runs from April 22 thru April 27, 2018 on the picturesque cliffside grounds of The Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California.

For further information on the festival, please go to https://360degreecommunications.com/festivals.

For a quick 2-minute video preview of "Meisnered" click here https://youtu.be/H2QlH_F_LTY.

For a quicker look at Kellyann Chippendale's Acting, click here: https://Vimeo.com/251240928

