Kellye Walker Joins Deere & Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Worldwide Public Affairs

MOLINE, lll., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced today that former Eastman Chemical Company executive, Kellye Walker, will join its leadership team as senior vice president, chief legal officer and worldwide public affairs, effective April 29.

In her new role, Walker will succeed Mary Jones as the company's general counsel and have executive management responsibility for the global law and patent departments, as well as oversight of the company's public affairs and environmental, health, and safety functions.

Walker has over 25 years of senior executive experience. As the vice president & chief legal officer at Eastman Chemical Company, she held overall leadership responsibility for Eastman's legal organization, including oversight of corporate governance, compliance, intellectual property, litigation, government affairs, product stewardship and regulatory affairs, global business conduct, as well as the company's global health, safety, and environment organizations.

Previously, she was executive vice president and chief legal officer for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., a global engineering and defense technology provider and America's largest military shipbuilder. She also served as chief administrative officer at American Water Works Co., senior vice president and general counsel for Diageo North America, and senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary for BJ's Wholesale Club. She also served as a corporate partner in major law firms in Boston and New Orleans.

"Over the course of her career, Kellye has compiled an impressive record of experience and achievement," said John May, chairman & CEO of Deere & Company. "Her exceptional strategic leadership and problem-solving skills, along with her proven ability to deliver results in a rapidly changing environment, will be of real benefit to our company as we continue to deliver groundbreaking products, services, and outcomes for our ag, construction, and forestry customers around the world."

