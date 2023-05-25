KellyOCG Earns Cummins Inc., Prestigious 2023 Global Supplier of the Year Award

TROY, Mich., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting business of Kelly®, earned the 2023 Global Supplier of the Year Award from global power leader Cummins Inc. KellyOCG, a first-time award recipient, joins an elite group of Cummins suppliers recognized for delivering exemplary service and innovative customer support in a range of categories.

The winning suppliers were nominated by the respective Cummins business units and functional areas from suppliers across the globe. Honorees must meet specific criteria in the following areas: customer support, responsiveness, flexibility, collaboration, delivery performance, ESG, corporate responsibility, and diversity leadership.

"At Cummins, our diverse employees are our most valuable asset. Their unique skills, passion and innovation help us solve our biggest challenges. KellyOCG shares our important value of diversity, equity and inclusion and provides support for both our contingent workforce program and permanent recruiting for certain roles quickly and collaboratively to meet the needs of our various sites," said Priscila Mendes, Cummins Vice President – Global Procurement.

"It's an honor to be recognized globally by Cummins. This achievement demonstrates our extraordinary partnership that's built on common core values, expertise, and the leadership of our KellyOCG team. This foundation enables transparency that allows us to design solutions and evolve together in a high demand environment," said Glen Tolleson, global vice president, KellyOCG.

KellyOCG, has been a partner to Cummins since 2015, initially providing staffing support. Today, KellyOCG delivers a variety of workforce solutions, including permanent hires, outsourced business process support, specialty support, and Payroll Process Outsourcing within certain regions. Throughout the partnership, Cummins has evolved its workforce planning and talent recruitment strategies while having better insight into candidate trends and challenges.

Cummins Inc. is a global technology company designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad portfolio of reliable, clean power solutions; including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric and other alternative solutions.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivalled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. is a global technology company designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad portfolio of reliable, clean power solutions; including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric and other alternative solutions. Established in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories around the world. More information can be found at cummins.com.

