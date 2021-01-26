Kellytoy Offers Sneak Peek of New Squishmallows Intros for 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellytoy, a subsidiary of Jazwares, LLC, today announced more than 40 all-new snuggly, "chonky" friends will join the Squishmallows® line ( www.squishmallows.com ). From an exotic menagerie of deep sea creatures and yummy food fare for the most devoted foodie to new psychedelic tie-dye squad members reminiscent of the flower power '60s, these new 'mallows will soon make their way into everyone's hearts as they hit retailers beginning in February.

Since their debut, more than 71 million of the loveable, delightful Squishmallows have found a home with toy lovers and collectors of all ages and have quickly grown into a TikTok toy sensation with more than 529 million organic video views on #squishmallows (and related) video tags. Last year, Squishmallows was named one of Good Housekeeping's Top Toys of 2020 and its Gordon the Shark was Google's second-most searched gift for kids . Kellytoy aims to build on the Squishmallows' explosion in popularity and will grow the line to include more than 800 characters in all this year. Squishmallows are available in a variety of shapes and sizes from 3.5 inches to 24 inches (SRP range: $2.99 to $59.99).

"From the very beginning with the original squad, the huggable and softer-than-a-cloud plush Squishmallows created a legion of devotees that has driven significant, ongoing demand," says Kellytoy Co-President Jonathan Kelly. "Retailers, customers and collectors alike are going to be thrilled with our new members who are ready to join growing squads everywhere."

Among the diverse new squads for 2021 will be a series of psychedelic tie-dye characters as well as the highly anticipated food squad. Often requested by fans, the 'mallow menu features everything from appetizers to a cheeseburger (and fries, of course!) to luscious desserts. Nature lovers will adore the deep sea squad complete with whales, crabs, octopuses and penguins. A second wave of more than 20 characters will be released by summer; established squads including HugMees™, the sassy Squish-Doos™, Heroes and Flip-A-Mallows™ will also boast new members. And, of course, new seasonal styles for spring, fall and the holidays will make it easier than ever for Squishmallows fans to find that perfect stocking stuffer, grab bag present and special gift for their friends and loved ones. A larger offering of licensed Squishmallows is also expected with more collaborations to be announced throughout 2021.

Popping with personality, each Squishmallows character's name and background story is detailed on its hangtag. The unique line is made of super soft spandex "EF" and polyester stuffing as puffy as marshmallows. Caring for Squishmallows is easy; give them lots of love, machine wash in cold water and tumble-dry on low heat—remember not to iron them!

Adored and collected by "kids" of all ages, Squishmallows also make great gifts for anyone with sensory issues or who is stressed or suffering from anxiety.

The Squishmallows song, "Hello We're the Squishmallows" is available on more than 40 streaming services including Apple Music, Google Play/YouTube Music, Spotify and more. The accompanying lyric video is available on YouTube and a free download of the ringtone is available at www.squishmallows.com/song.

Fans can shop Squishmallows, learn about all the characters, sign up for updates, download coloring sheets and register their Squishmallows at www.squishmallows.com.

Make sure not to miss out on anything this year by joining the #SquishmallowSquad online and follow @Squishmallows on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

The shape, look, feel, and texture of Squishmallow® branded plush toys constitute Kellytoy's proprietary trade dress.

About Kellytoy

Kellytoy manufactures a portfolio of award winning everyday and seasonal plush products that includes its best-selling Squishmallows®, Kellybaby as well as a pet products line called Wags & Purrs™. Over the past three decades, Kellytoy has positioned itself to meet the needs of its customers in mass market, gift/specialty/toy retailers, party and pet stores, supermarkets, discount stores, drug stores, amusement parks and even crane machines in arcades the world over. Kellytoy also makes products in collaboration with leading classic characters, including major licenses, as well as blockbuster theatrical franchises. www.squishmallows.com

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

