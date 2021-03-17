Kelsey DeBriyn Joins Ansys As Head of Investor Relations And Government Affairs

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced that Kelsey DeBriyn has joined the company to lead investor relations and government affairs, effective today. In this role, she will deepen the investment community's understanding of Ansys' strategy, competitive differentiation and financial outlook as well as manage stakeholder engagement with investors and policymakers. Annette Arribas, currently serving as senior director, investor relations is leaving Ansys to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

(PRNewsfoto/Ansys)

DeBriyn has 15 years of experience in investment banking, equity research and investor relations, most recently as vice president of investor relations with Raytheon Technologies. Prior to that, she served as a buy-side equity research analyst at BlackRock covering industrial sectors, and at Goldman Sachs, as a sell-side equity research analyst and investment banker.

"Kelsey has an impressive and accomplished background in finance, strategy, industry and banking," said Nicole Anasenes, Ansys chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance. "Her expertise in communicating company strategy and financial information to capital markets transparently and credibly will benefit Ansys as we continue to position the company for its next chapter of growth."

"I'm excited about the opportunity to join Ansys, a company leading the industry in engineering simulation innovation and quality," DeBriyn said. "I am proud to be a part of this world-class community of talented people."

DeBriyn holds a bachelor's degree with a double major in Applied Economics and Management and Communication from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. She is currently a vice chair on Harvard Business School's Fund Council and a mentor with American Corporate Partners, an organization that helps veterans with career development.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–F

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]



Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys

Related Links

https://www.ansys.com

