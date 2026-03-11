Kelsey Schultz Joins Massachusetts Oyster Project as Restoration Program Manager

BOSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts Oyster Project is thrilled to announce the hiring of Dr. Kelsey Schultz as Restoration Program Manager.

"We're excited to welcome Kelsey to the team. Her expertise and leadership come at a pivotal moment for oyster restoration as a nature-based solution, positioning us to launch impactful projects that strengthen Massachusetts' coastline and waters."

After graduating from The Ohio State University in 2014 with a degree in Biology, Schultz relocated to Boston to join the Three Seas Master's Program at Northeastern University, where she focused on the effects of oyster density, biomass, and tidal height on natural oyster reefs in Rowley River. Schultz then worked as a research technician at Northeastern's Marine Science Center for two years before beginning her PhD.

Schultz's dissertation research focused on how oyster aquaculture can increase human well-being and ecosystem health and function. She identified the social and ecological factors that drive public support for sustainable shellfish aquaculture expansion.

"I'm fascinated by oysters, they're such ecological powerhouses," Schultz said. "I'm so excited to be working with the Mass Oyster Project. I'm interested in how we can strengthen coastal ecosystems in ways that benefit both the environment and the communities connected to them."

Founded in 2008, the Massachusetts Oyster Project restores native shellfish to coastal waters across the Commonwealth, strengthening local ecosystems and protecting coastal communities. Through hands-on restoration, education, and advocacy, the Massachusetts Oyster Project is working toward the long-term recovery of oyster reefs and the reintroduction of native shellfish to our coasts.

